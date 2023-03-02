Open in App
Spring getaway: 6 Greenville, SC events worth traveling for

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAno3_0l5SZ6FK00

Spend spring in Greenville and enjoy these travel-worthy events.

Photo provided by VisitGreenvilleSC

Spring days are on the way, NOOGA. While we love every season in our city, we do enjoy a springtime getaway. Enter: Greenville, SC . Known for its vibrant art scene, award-winning downtown, scenic outdoors, and eclectic dining , adventure awaits just a ~4 hour drive away.


To help you plan your trip, we’ve rounded up six travel-worthy events happening in “Yeah, That Greenville” this spring:
  • Southern Roots - A BBQ Reunion | April 15 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Trailblazer Park, 235 Trailblazer Dr., Travelers Rest | $110-2,500 | Get a taste of the South with BBQ bites from 30+ pitmasters and chefs, and enjoy live music, libations + more while supporting a good cause.
  • Mac Arnold Blues Festival | April 15 | 12-6 p.m. | City of Fountain Inn, 110 Depot St., Fountain Inn | Free | Listen to the sounds of legendary blues and R&B artist Mac Arnold at the 16th Annual Cornbread and Collard Greens Blues Festival.
  • euphoria Spring Fest | April 20-23 | Times vary | Various venues around Greenville, Travelers Rest, and Easley | $45-525 | This upscale event celebrates Greenville’s robust culinary community with exclusive tastings, cooking demonstrations, wine seminars, and multi-course dinners featuring celebrity chefs.
  • Artisphere | May 12-14 | Times vary | Downtown Greenville | Free | Named the "#3 Best Art Show in the Country” by USA TODAY, this art show features 135 juried visual artists representing 17 different mediums ( read: glass, jewelry, painting, ceramics, wood, furniture, and more).
  • Gallabrae: Greenville’s Scottish Games | May 26-May 27 | Times vary | Downtown Greenville and Furman University | Parade: Free; Games: Free (Children 4 + under), $10 (Children 5-12), $20 (Adults) in advance or $25 at the gate | This is a BYOB event — as in, bring your own bagpipes — filled with Scottish festivities that combine spirited competition, Celtic jams, a parade, and more.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am | June 5-11| Times vary | Thornblade Club and The Carolina Country Club | $20-175 | Amateurs, celebrities + professionals rotate between two courses on Thursday and Friday with the twelve lowest-scoring amateur teams and four lowest-scoring celebrity teams advancing to play Saturday’s final amateur round.
1 / 3 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSo8w_0l5SZ6FK00 2 / 3

Craig A. Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vps5y_0l5SZ6FK00 3 / 3

Spencer L Stanton

