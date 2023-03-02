Patriots receive mediocre marks in first-ever team report cards from Players Association

For 20 years, the New England Patriots represented the gold standard for NFL success. But the organization leaves a bit to be desired when it comes to players’ quality of life, according to a new player survey.

A new survey comprising of roughly 1,300 NFL players doled out “Club Report Cards.” The NFL Players Association looked at such categories as treatment of families, weight room and locker room to assemble its ranking. Players ranked the categories of their respective teams on a 1-to-5 scale to better aid free agents’ decision-making.

The Patriots’ report card is as follows:

Category Grade Rank/ 32 Treatment of Families C- T-22nd Food Service/ Nutrition B 12th Weight Room D 31st Strength Coaches B+ T-28th Training Room C- T-22nd Training Staff A T-9th Locker Room C+ T-18th Team Travel D+ T-25th

The only category in which New England ranks within the Top 10 is the quality of their training staff.

“The players feel that their trainers significantly add to their individual success,” the NFLPA says.

While the Patriots’ training staff is considered top-notch, players find Gillette Stadium’s workout facilities and the team’s travel accommodations severely lacking.

According to the NFLPA, players described the team’s facilities at Gillette Stadium as “old, dated and in need of renovation.”

Patriots players also desire better accommodations when heading on the road. Forty-six percent of players feel as if they don’t have enough room to spread out on the team’s jet.

The NFLPA also says that New England is one of only 11 teams that do not offer daycare at the stadium and is one of 14 organizations that do not offer a family room at the stadium.

There are better facilities on the horizon though. The Patriots will gain a new weight room as part of the $225 million renovations at Gillette Stadium. The additions are expected to be finished in time for the start of the 2023 season.

Patriots announce changes coming Gillette Stadium ahead of 2023 season

The Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders finished at the top of the class, ranking 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

