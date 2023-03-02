Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Mean Big Savings — How To Score Great Deals

Liquidation sales are kicking off as over 200 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are scheduled to close across the U.S.

Bed Bath & Beyond secured investor backing for a more than $1 billion capital raise to hold off bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported. This was shortly after the company missed interest payments on debt. In a recent securities filing, the company said comparable sales were expected to fall 30% to 40% in its fiscal first quarter.

The Krazy Coupon Lady reported that at local stores in New Jersey, everything in the store is 20% to 40% off, but no coupons are accepted and all sales are final. However, if you’re a BBB Welcome Rewards+ member, you can use your 20% discount on top of liquidation prices. You still become a BBB Welcome Rewards+ member ($29 per year) to stack deals.

Employees don’t know what will be marked down until the night before or that same day. Discounts have been up to 40% off, but they reportedly could go as high as 70% off by the end of the liquidation sales. What’s on sale varies by store location, and there’s no guarantee that products will still be on the shelves.

The Krazy Coupon Lady has noted that everything in the Christmas section is 50% off at her local store, including ornaments for $2 and tree toppers for $10. Window covers and curtain panels are 40%, with prices hitting below $20 depending on the style and price. Cookware, Dyson vacuums, Le Creuset Dutch ovens, furniture and planters are all 20% off, but these could soon go up to 40% off.

In addition, the store may be able to hold an item for you for up to four days so that you can maximize your savings. For example, an item may be 20% off but by having the store hold the item for two days, it could be discounted to 30% off or more. You should also check competitor prices to ensure you get the best deal.

Here’s the full list of closing stores:



Alabama

Florence: 356A Cox Creek Parkway

Daphne: 6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D

Mobile: 3250 Airport Blvd Suite 100

Dothan: 4863 Montgomery Highway Suite 200

Montgomery: 7971 Eastchase Parkway

Opelika: 2746 Enterprise Drive

Arizona

Tucson: 9590 East 22nd St.

Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz

Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway

Queen Creek: 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road

Mesa: 2039 N. Power Road

Mesa: 1834 South Signal Butte Rd

Chandler: Chandler Village Center

Arkansas

North Little Rock: 4122 McCain Blvd

Fort Smith: 3955 Phoenix Avenue

Hot Springs: 1454 Higdon Ferry Rd

California

Valencia: Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road

Chula Vista: 394 East H St.

San Jose: 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200

Buena Park: 8390 On The Mall #237

Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road

Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive

La Habra: 1320 South Beach Blvd.

Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall

Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle

Palmdale: 39421 10th St. West

Antioch: 5719 Lone Tree Way

Sacramento: 3611 N. Freeway Blvd.

San Leandro: 15555 East 14th St., Suite 240

Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.

Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive

Vallejo: 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107

Palm Desert: 72459 Highway 111

Visalia: 3125 South Mooney Blvd.

Hawthorne: 14351 Hindry Avenue

Carlsbad: 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100

Upland: 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15

San Diego: 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170

Culver City: 10822 Jefferson Blvd.

San Marcos: 165 S. Las Posas Rd.

Folsom: 2385 Iron Point Rd.

Glendora: 1405 East Gladstone Street

San Francisco: 555 9th Street

Yorba Linda: 23041 Savi Ranch Parkway

Santa Ana: 3900 South Bristol Street

San Luis Obispo: 317 Madonna Road

Elk Grove: 9145 W. Stockton Blvd.

Vacaville: 128 Browns Valley Parkway

Chico: 2101 Martin Luther King Parkway

Downey: Downey Landing Shopping Center

Beaumont: 1642 E. 2nd Street Marketplace

Colorado

Vallejo: 5737 N. Elizabeth St.

Thornton: 16531 Washington Street

Loveland: 1605 Fall River Drive

Northglenn: 241 W 104th Ave

Dillon: 318 Dillon Ridge Way

Grand Junction: 2464 US Highway 6 & 50

Glenwood: Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center

Connecticut

Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer St.

Hamden: 2045 Dixwell Ave.

Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike

Southington: 835 Queen Street

Weathersfield: 1065 Silas Deane Highway

Fairfield: 2260 Kings Highway

Enfield: 20 Hazard Avenue

Norwalk: 542 Westport Avenue

Manchester: 169B Hale Road

Guilford: 1919 Boston Post Road

Delaware

Wilmington: Brandywine Town Center, 1020 Brandywine Parkway

Florida

Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C

Orlando: 5295 International Drive, Suite 100

Oviedo: 1115 Vidina Place Suite 175

Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.

Pompano Beach: Shoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16

Sebring: 1748 US 27 N.

Brooksville: 7187 Coastal Blvd

Homestead: 2595 NE 10th Court

Hialeah: 1460 W 49th St.

Brandon: 320 Brandon Town Center Dr.

Boca Raton: 20560 State Road 7

Boynton Beach: 371 N. Congress Ave.

Orlando: 397 North Alafaya Trail

Coral Springs: 4631 North University Dr.

Royal Palm Beach: 540 North State Road 7

Jacksonville: 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd

Jacksonville: 13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125

Delray Beach: 14824 South Military Trail

Apopka: 2239 East Semoran Blvd

West: 1555 West New Haven Avenue

Largo: 10500 Ulmerton Road Suite 310

Georgia

Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000

Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy

Valdosta: 1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400

Atlanta: 1 Buckhead Loop

Duluth: 3675 Satellite Blvd.

Brunswick: 197 Golden Isles Plaza

Cumming: 1545 Marketplace Blvd.

Gainesville: 1025 Dawsonville Highway

Canton: 1810 Cumming Highway Suite 850

Idaho

Twin Falls: 1933 Fillmore St.

Boise: 3615 S. Federal Way

Moscow: 1966 Pullman Road

Illinois

Gurnee: Gurnee Mills Mall, 6132 Grand Ave.

Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road

Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois

Champaign: Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Drive

Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main St.

Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road

Vernon Hills: 413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300

Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50

Quincy: 5110 Broadway St.

Wilmette: 3232 Lake Ave., Suite 125

Geneva: 1584 South Randall Rd.

Crystal Lake: 5786 Northwest Highway

Chicago Ridge: 9650 S Ridgeland Avenue

Forest Park: 215 Harlem Avenue

Normal: 1700 East College Avenue

Peoria: 4800 North University Street

Kildeer: 20505 N. Rand Road

Springfield: 3251 S. Veterans Parkway

Indiana

Avon: 10350 East US Highway 36

Ft. Wayne: 4020 West Jefferson Blvd.

LaFayette: 3555 State Road 38 East

Valparaiso: 91 Silhavy Road

Bloomington: 731 College Mall Road South

Nobleston: 14139 Town Center Boulevard Suite 800

Iowa

Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive

Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial

Coralville: 2515 Corridor Way Suite 5

Davenport: 4022 E. 53rd Street

Cedar Rapids: 4840 1st Avenue

Sioux City: 5751 Sunnybrook Drive

Kansas

Lawrence: 3106 S. Iowa St., Suite 215

Manhattan: 425 3rd Place

Olathe: 15335 W. 119th St.

Shawnee: Shawnee Station

Wichita: 2441 N. Maize Road

Topeka: Topeka Crossing

Kentucky

Elizabethtown: 1998 N. Dixie Ave.

Bowling Green: 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400

Louisville: 4350 Summit Plaza Drive

Paducah: 5187 Hinkleville Road

Louisiana

Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive

Alexandria: 3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060

Mandeville: 3414 Highway 190

Shreveport: 7070 Youree Drive

Houma: 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Lake Charles: 1768 W. Prien Lake Road

Monroe: 4239 Pecanland Mall Drive

Maine

Brunswick: 147 Bath Road

Maryland

Bel Air: 559 Baltimore Pike

Annapolis: 200 Harker Place Suite 200

Westminster: 200 Clifton Blvd

Ocean City: 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240

Hagerstown: 17716 Garland Groh Blvd.

Germantown: 12940 Middlebrook Road

California: 23415 Three Notch Road

Massachusetts

Seekonk: 35 Highland Ave.

Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1

Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard

Burlington: 3 Abbott Park

Raynham: 600 South Street West, Suite 13

North Dartmouth: 458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100

Pittsfield: 665 Merrill Rd

Dedham: 820 Providence Highway

North Attleboro: 1360 South Washington Street

Leominster: 76 Orchard Hill Park Dr.

Hadley: 337 Russell Street

Hudson: 17 Highland Commons East

Michigan

Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road

Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd.

Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Road

Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Ave.

Muskegon: 5540 Harvey St.

Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River

Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway

Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Ave. NW

Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive

White Lake Township: 9050 Highland Road

Troy: 650 John R. Road

Westland: 35615 Warren Road

Okemos: 1982 West Grand River Ave.

Holland: 3050 Beeline Road Suite 30

Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road

Flint: G-3605 Miller Road

Portage: 5930 S. Westnedge Avenue

Minnesota

St. Cloud: 3959 Second St. South

Bloomington: 7961 Southtown Center

Rochester: 40 25th Street

Minnetonka: 11240 Wayzata Boulevard

Roseville: 2480 North Fairview Ave. Suite 115A

Mississippi

Hattiesburg: 6143 US Hwy 98

Tupelo: The Shoppes at Barnes

Missouri

Lake St. Louis: 4 Meadows Circle Drive

Osage Beach: 4627 Osage Beach Parkway

St. Louis: 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza

Independence: 19950 East Jackson Drive

Kansas City: 8201 N.W. Roanridge Rd.

St. Louis: The Meridian at Brentwood 8340 Eager Road

Lee’s Summit: 1648 N.W. Chipman Road

Joplin: 409 South Geneva Avenue

Columbia: 205 North Stadium Blvd.

Montana

Great Falls: 1200 10th Ave. South

Helena: 2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane

Nebraska

Grand Island: 3416 W. State Street

New Hampshire

Keene: 32 Ash Brook Road

Plaistow: 58 Plaistow Road

Amherst: 123 Route 101A #E

New Jersey

Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave.

Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1

Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South

Bridgewater: 155 Promenade Blvd.

Mays Landing: 190 Hamilton Commons

Mt. Laurel: 8 Centerton Road

Kinnelon: 1160 Route 23 North

Matawan: 1121 Highway 34, Suite A

Flemington: 276 Route 202/31

Elizabeth: Jersey Gardens Mall

Watchung: 1511 U.S. Highway 22

North: 871 Route 1 South

Marlton: 740 Route 73 South

Ramsey: 225 Interstate Shopping Center

Paramus: 300 Ikea Drive

Manahawkin: 205 Route 72 West

New Mexico

Las Cruces: 2200 East Lohman Avenue

New York

Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3

Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.

New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive

Kingston: 1187 Ulster Ave.

Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100

Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.

Ithaca: 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100

Staten Island: 2795 Richmond Ave.

Brooklyn: 459 Gateway Drive

Brooklyn: 850 Third Avenue

Elmsford: 251 East Main Street

East Elmhurst: 72 15 25th Avenue

Saratoga Springs: 3064 Route 50

Poughkeepsie: 2020 South Road, Suite 3

Bohemia: 5131 Sunrise Highway

New Hyde Park: 1490 Union Turnpike

DeWitt: 3409 Erie Blvd. East

Amherst: 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd.

New York: 1932 Broadway

East Northport: 3083 Jericho Turnpike

Newburgh: 1399 Route #300

West Babylon: 825 West Montauk Highway

Henrietta: 720 Jefferson Road

New York: 97 Warren St

Victor: 20 Square Dr.

New York: 460 3rd Ave

Nevada

Carson City: 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104

Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy

Las Vegas: 7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway

North Carolina

Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road

Wilson: 3401 Raleigh Road Pkwy W. Building 5A

Gastonia: 401 Cox Road

Hickory: 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. S.E.

Raleigh: 9521 Strickland Road

Greenville: 3160 Evans Street

Burlington: 1463 University Drive

North Dakota

Bismarck: 1455 East Lasalle Drive

Ohio

Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road

Huber Heights: North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road

Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.

Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike

Strongsville: 16700 Royalton Road

Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910

Columbus: 3750 Easton Market

Fairlawn: 3750 West Market Street

Mentor: 9700 Mentor Ave

Brooklyn: 4766 Ridge Road

Upper Arlington: 1717 West Lane Ave.

Oklahoma

Lawton: 421 NW 2nd St.

Norman: 620 Ed Noble Parkway

Tulsa: 5352 East Skelly Drive

Tulsa: 7410 South Olympia Avenue

Moore: 2150 S. Service Road

Oregon

Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.

Corvallis: 1725 N.W. 9th Street

Medford: 1600 North Riverside Ave. Ste. 1094

Clackamas: 12535 SE 82nd Ave. Suite A

Pennsylvania

Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.

Erie: 6720 Peach St., Suite A

Altoona: 197 Falon Lane

Stowe: 170 Upland Square Drive

Bethel Park: 1700 Oxford Dr.

North Wales: 1261 Knapp Rd.

Pittsburgh: 160 Quinn Drive

Monroeville: 3739 William Penn Highway

King of Prussia: 224 W. DeKalb Pike

Wyomissing: 2771 Paper Mill Road Space D

Cranberry: 20111 Route 19

Mechanicsburg: 6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500

South Carolina

Florence: 2853 David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C

Columbia: 10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 109

Spartanburg: 205 West Blackstock Road

Columbia: 6090 Garners Ferry Road

Aiken: Hitchcock Plaza 339 Fabian Drive

Tennessee

Memphis: 870 South White Station Road

Hixson: 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112

Knoxville: The Centre at Deane Hill

Madison: 2156 Gallatin Road North

Jackson: 1081 Vann Drive

Hermitage: Oakwood Commons

Bristol: 442 Pinnacle Parkway

Clarksville: 2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd

Texas

Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A

Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Ave.

Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114

Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250

Plano: 6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125

Temple: 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop

Lewisville: 420 East FM 3040 Suite 300

San Antonio: 522 Northwest Loop

El Paso: 1327 George Dieter Drive

Pasadena: 5636 Fairmont Parkway

Beaumont: 3975 Dowlen Road

Sherman: 3710 Town Center Street

Texarkana: 4248 St. Michael Drive

Victoria: Victoria Crossing

Pearland: The Crossing at 518

Weatherford: 225 Adams Drive Suite 235

Mansfield: 1551 North US Hwy 287 Suite 701

Utah

Park City: 1678 W Redstone Center Drive

Virginia

Lynchburg: 4026-N Wards Road

Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW

Gainesville: 8135 Stonewall Shops Square

Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road

Fairfax: 12100 Fairfax Towne Center

Chesapeake: Greenbrier MarketCenter, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy

Springfield: 6642 Loisdale Rd.

Williamsburg: 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4

Winchester: 2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road

Dulles: 24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unt150

Harrisonburg: 283 Burgess Road

Roanoke: 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W.

Alexandria: 7690 B Richmond Highway

Washington

Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260

Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.

Vancouver: 7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102

Walla Walla: 1630 W Poplar Street

Kennewick: 1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

Bellingham: 4255 Meridian Street

Issaquah: 775 N.W. Gilman Blvd.

West Virginia

Morgantown: 395 Target Way

Wisconsin

Mequon: 11110 N. Port Washington Road

Wausau: 3575 Rib Mountain Drive

Grand Chute: 4721 W. Grande Market Drive

Madison: 4275 Lien Road

Kenosha: 7450 Green Bay Road Suite A

Wyoming

Casper: 601 SE Wyoming Boulevard Suite 1124

Cheyenne: 5214 Rue Terre

Puerto Rico

Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Ave.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Mean Big Savings — How To Score Great Deals