Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Mean Big Savings — How To Score Great Deals
By Josephine Nesbit,6 days ago
Liquidation sales are kicking off as over 200 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are scheduled to close across the U.S.
Bed Bath & Beyond secured investor backing for a more than $1 billion capital raise to hold off bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported. This was shortly after the company missed interest payments on debt. In a recent securities filing, the company said comparable sales were expected to fall 30% to 40% in its fiscal first quarter.
The Krazy Coupon Lady reported that at local stores in New Jersey, everything in the store is 20% to 40% off, but no coupons are accepted and all sales are final. However, if you’re a BBB Welcome Rewards+ member, you can use your 20% discount on top of liquidation prices. You still become a BBB Welcome Rewards+ member ($29 per year) to stack deals.
Employees don’t know what will be marked down until the night before or that same day. Discounts have been up to 40% off, but they reportedly could go as high as 70% off by the end of the liquidation sales. What’s on sale varies by store location, and there’s no guarantee that products will still be on the shelves.
The Krazy Coupon Lady has noted that everything in the Christmas section is 50% off at her local store, including ornaments for $2 and tree toppers for $10. Window covers and curtain panels are 40%, with prices hitting below $20 depending on the style and price. Cookware, Dyson vacuums, Le Creuset Dutch ovens, furniture and planters are all 20% off, but these could soon go up to 40% off.
In addition, the store may be able to hold an item for you for up to four days so that you can maximize your savings. For example, an item may be 20% off but by having the store hold the item for two days, it could be discounted to 30% off or more. You should also check competitor prices to ensure you get the best deal.
Here’s the full list of closing stores:
Alabama
- Florence: 356A Cox Creek Parkway
- Daphne: 6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D
- Mobile: 3250 Airport Blvd Suite 100
- Dothan: 4863 Montgomery Highway Suite 200
- Montgomery: 7971 Eastchase Parkway
- Opelika: 2746 Enterprise Drive
Arizona
- Tucson: 9590 East 22nd St.
- Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz
- Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway
- Queen Creek: 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road
- Mesa: 2039 N. Power Road
- Mesa: 1834 South Signal Butte Rd
- Chandler: Chandler Village Center
Arkansas
- North Little Rock: 4122 McCain Blvd
- Fort Smith: 3955 Phoenix Avenue
- Hot Springs: 1454 Higdon Ferry Rd
California
- Valencia: Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road
- Chula Vista: 394 East H St.
- San Jose: 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200
- Buena Park: 8390 On The Mall #237
- Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road
- Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive
- La Habra: 1320 South Beach Blvd.
- Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall
- Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle
- Palmdale: 39421 10th St. West
- Antioch: 5719 Lone Tree Way
- Sacramento: 3611 N. Freeway Blvd.
- San Leandro: 15555 East 14th St., Suite 240
- Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.
- Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive
- Vallejo: 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107
- Palm Desert: 72459 Highway 111
- Visalia: 3125 South Mooney Blvd.
- Hawthorne: 14351 Hindry Avenue
- Carlsbad: 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100
- Upland: 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15
- San Diego: 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170
- Culver City: 10822 Jefferson Blvd.
- San Marcos: 165 S. Las Posas Rd.
- Folsom: 2385 Iron Point Rd.
- Glendora: 1405 East Gladstone Street
- San Francisco: 555 9th Street
- Yorba Linda: 23041 Savi Ranch Parkway
- Santa Ana: 3900 South Bristol Street
- San Luis Obispo: 317 Madonna Road
- Elk Grove: 9145 W. Stockton Blvd.
- Vacaville: 128 Browns Valley Parkway
- Chico: 2101 Martin Luther King Parkway
- Downey: Downey Landing Shopping Center
- Beaumont: 1642 E. 2nd Street Marketplace
Colorado
- Vallejo: 5737 N. Elizabeth St.
- Thornton: 16531 Washington Street
- Loveland: 1605 Fall River Drive
- Northglenn: 241 W 104th Ave
- Dillon: 318 Dillon Ridge Way
- Grand Junction: 2464 US Highway 6 & 50
- Glenwood: Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center
Connecticut
- Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer St.
- Hamden: 2045 Dixwell Ave.
- Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike
- Southington: 835 Queen Street
- Weathersfield: 1065 Silas Deane Highway
- Fairfield: 2260 Kings Highway
- Enfield: 20 Hazard Avenue
- Norwalk: 542 Westport Avenue
- Manchester: 169B Hale Road
- Guilford: 1919 Boston Post Road
Delaware
- Wilmington: Brandywine Town Center, 1020 Brandywine Parkway
Florida
- Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C
- Orlando: 5295 International Drive, Suite 100
- Oviedo: 1115 Vidina Place Suite 175
- Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.
- Pompano Beach: Shoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16
- Sebring: 1748 US 27 N.
- Brooksville: 7187 Coastal Blvd
- Homestead: 2595 NE 10th Court
- Hialeah: 1460 W 49th St.
- Brandon: 320 Brandon Town Center Dr.
- Boca Raton: 20560 State Road 7
- Boynton Beach: 371 N. Congress Ave.
- Orlando: 397 North Alafaya Trail
- Coral Springs: 4631 North University Dr.
- Royal Palm Beach: 540 North State Road 7
- Jacksonville: 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd
- Jacksonville: 13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125
- Delray Beach: 14824 South Military Trail
- Apopka: 2239 East Semoran Blvd
- West: 1555 West New Haven Avenue
- Largo: 10500 Ulmerton Road Suite 310
Georgia
- Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000
- Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy
- Valdosta: 1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400
- Atlanta: 1 Buckhead Loop
- Duluth: 3675 Satellite Blvd.
- Brunswick: 197 Golden Isles Plaza
- Cumming: 1545 Marketplace Blvd.
- Gainesville: 1025 Dawsonville Highway
- Canton: 1810 Cumming Highway Suite 850
Idaho
- Twin Falls: 1933 Fillmore St.
- Boise: 3615 S. Federal Way
- Moscow: 1966 Pullman Road
Illinois
- Gurnee: Gurnee Mills Mall, 6132 Grand Ave.
- Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road
- Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois
- Champaign: Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Drive
- Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main St.
- Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road
- Vernon Hills: 413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300
- Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50
- Quincy: 5110 Broadway St.
- Wilmette: 3232 Lake Ave., Suite 125
- Geneva: 1584 South Randall Rd.
- Crystal Lake: 5786 Northwest Highway
- Chicago Ridge: 9650 S Ridgeland Avenue
- Forest Park: 215 Harlem Avenue
- Normal: 1700 East College Avenue
- Peoria: 4800 North University Street
- Kildeer: 20505 N. Rand Road
- Springfield: 3251 S. Veterans Parkway
Indiana
- Avon: 10350 East US Highway 36
- Ft. Wayne: 4020 West Jefferson Blvd.
- LaFayette: 3555 State Road 38 East
- Valparaiso: 91 Silhavy Road
- Bloomington: 731 College Mall Road South
- Nobleston: 14139 Town Center Boulevard Suite 800
Iowa
- Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive
- Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial
- Coralville: 2515 Corridor Way Suite 5
- Davenport: 4022 E. 53rd Street
- Cedar Rapids: 4840 1st Avenue
- Sioux City: 5751 Sunnybrook Drive
Kansas
- Lawrence: 3106 S. Iowa St., Suite 215
- Manhattan: 425 3rd Place
- Olathe: 15335 W. 119th St.
- Shawnee: Shawnee Station
- Wichita: 2441 N. Maize Road
- Topeka: Topeka Crossing
Kentucky
- Elizabethtown: 1998 N. Dixie Ave.
- Bowling Green: 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400
- Louisville: 4350 Summit Plaza Drive
- Paducah: 5187 Hinkleville Road
Louisiana
- Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive
- Alexandria: 3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060
- Mandeville: 3414 Highway 190
- Shreveport: 7070 Youree Drive
- Houma: 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd.
- Lake Charles: 1768 W. Prien Lake Road
- Monroe: 4239 Pecanland Mall Drive
Maine
- Brunswick: 147 Bath Road
Maryland
- Bel Air: 559 Baltimore Pike
- Annapolis: 200 Harker Place Suite 200
- Westminster: 200 Clifton Blvd
- Ocean City: 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240
- Hagerstown: 17716 Garland Groh Blvd.
- Germantown: 12940 Middlebrook Road
- California: 23415 Three Notch Road
Massachusetts
- Seekonk: 35 Highland Ave.
- Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1
- Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard
- Burlington: 3 Abbott Park
- Raynham: 600 South Street West, Suite 13
- North Dartmouth: 458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100
- Pittsfield: 665 Merrill Rd
- Dedham: 820 Providence Highway
- North Attleboro: 1360 South Washington Street
- Leominster: 76 Orchard Hill Park Dr.
- Hadley: 337 Russell Street
- Hudson: 17 Highland Commons East
Michigan
- Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road
- Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd.
- Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Road
- Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Ave.
- Muskegon: 5540 Harvey St.
- Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River
- Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway
- Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Ave. NW
- Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive
- White Lake Township: 9050 Highland Road
- Troy: 650 John R. Road
- Westland: 35615 Warren Road
- Okemos: 1982 West Grand River Ave.
- Holland: 3050 Beeline Road Suite 30
- Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road
- Flint: G-3605 Miller Road
- Portage: 5930 S. Westnedge Avenue
Minnesota
- St. Cloud: 3959 Second St. South
- Bloomington: 7961 Southtown Center
- Rochester: 40 25th Street
- Minnetonka: 11240 Wayzata Boulevard
- Roseville: 2480 North Fairview Ave. Suite 115A
Mississippi
- Hattiesburg: 6143 US Hwy 98
- Tupelo: The Shoppes at Barnes
Missouri
- Lake St. Louis: 4 Meadows Circle Drive
- Osage Beach: 4627 Osage Beach Parkway
- St. Louis: 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza
- Independence: 19950 East Jackson Drive
- Kansas City: 8201 N.W. Roanridge Rd.
- St. Louis: The Meridian at Brentwood 8340 Eager Road
- Lee’s Summit: 1648 N.W. Chipman Road
- Joplin: 409 South Geneva Avenue
- Columbia: 205 North Stadium Blvd.
Montana
- Great Falls: 1200 10th Ave. South
- Helena: 2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane
Nebraska
- Grand Island: 3416 W. State Street
New Hampshire
- Keene: 32 Ash Brook Road
- Plaistow: 58 Plaistow Road
- Amherst: 123 Route 101A #E
New Jersey
- Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave.
- Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1
- Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South
- Bridgewater: 155 Promenade Blvd.
- Mays Landing: 190 Hamilton Commons
- Mt. Laurel: 8 Centerton Road
- Kinnelon: 1160 Route 23 North
- Matawan: 1121 Highway 34, Suite A
- Flemington: 276 Route 202/31
- Elizabeth: Jersey Gardens Mall
- Watchung: 1511 U.S. Highway 22
- North: 871 Route 1 South
- Marlton: 740 Route 73 South
- Ramsey: 225 Interstate Shopping Center
- Paramus: 300 Ikea Drive
- Manahawkin: 205 Route 72 West
New Mexico
- Las Cruces: 2200 East Lohman Avenue
New York
- Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3
- Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.
- New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive
- Kingston: 1187 Ulster Ave.
- Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100
- Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.
- Ithaca: 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100
- Staten Island: 2795 Richmond Ave.
- Brooklyn: 459 Gateway Drive
- Brooklyn: 850 Third Avenue
- Elmsford: 251 East Main Street
- East Elmhurst: 72 15 25th Avenue
- Saratoga Springs: 3064 Route 50
- Poughkeepsie: 2020 South Road, Suite 3
- Bohemia: 5131 Sunrise Highway
- New Hyde Park: 1490 Union Turnpike
- DeWitt: 3409 Erie Blvd. East
- Amherst: 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd.
- New York: 1932 Broadway
- East Northport: 3083 Jericho Turnpike
- Newburgh: 1399 Route #300
- West Babylon: 825 West Montauk Highway
- Henrietta: 720 Jefferson Road
- New York: 97 Warren St
- Victor: 20 Square Dr.
- New York: 460 3rd Ave
Nevada
- Carson City: 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104
- Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy
- Las Vegas: 7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway
North Carolina
- Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road
- Wilson: 3401 Raleigh Road Pkwy W. Building 5A
- Gastonia: 401 Cox Road
- Hickory: 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. S.E.
- Raleigh: 9521 Strickland Road
- Greenville: 3160 Evans Street
- Burlington: 1463 University Drive
North Dakota
- Bismarck: 1455 East Lasalle Drive
Ohio
- Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road
- Huber Heights: North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road
- Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.
- Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike
- Strongsville: 16700 Royalton Road
- Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910
- Columbus: 3750 Easton Market
- Fairlawn: 3750 West Market Street
- Mentor: 9700 Mentor Ave
- Brooklyn: 4766 Ridge Road
- Upper Arlington: 1717 West Lane Ave.
Oklahoma
- Lawton: 421 NW 2nd St.
- Norman: 620 Ed Noble Parkway
- Tulsa: 5352 East Skelly Drive
- Tulsa: 7410 South Olympia Avenue
- Moore: 2150 S. Service Road
Oregon
- Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
- Corvallis: 1725 N.W. 9th Street
- Medford: 1600 North Riverside Ave. Ste. 1094
- Clackamas: 12535 SE 82nd Ave. Suite A
Pennsylvania
- Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.
- Erie: 6720 Peach St., Suite A
- Altoona: 197 Falon Lane
- Stowe: 170 Upland Square Drive
- Bethel Park: 1700 Oxford Dr.
- North Wales: 1261 Knapp Rd.
- Pittsburgh: 160 Quinn Drive
- Monroeville: 3739 William Penn Highway
- King of Prussia: 224 W. DeKalb Pike
- Wyomissing: 2771 Paper Mill Road Space D
- Cranberry: 20111 Route 19
- Mechanicsburg: 6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500
South Carolina
- Florence: 2853 David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C
- Columbia: 10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 109
- Spartanburg: 205 West Blackstock Road
- Columbia: 6090 Garners Ferry Road
- Aiken: Hitchcock Plaza 339 Fabian Drive
Tennessee
- Memphis: 870 South White Station Road
- Hixson: 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112
- Knoxville: The Centre at Deane Hill
- Madison: 2156 Gallatin Road North
- Jackson: 1081 Vann Drive
- Hermitage: Oakwood Commons
- Bristol: 442 Pinnacle Parkway
- Clarksville: 2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd
Texas
- Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A
- Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Ave.
- Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114
- Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250
- Plano: 6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125
- Temple: 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop
- Lewisville: 420 East FM 3040 Suite 300
- San Antonio: 522 Northwest Loop
- El Paso: 1327 George Dieter Drive
- Pasadena: 5636 Fairmont Parkway
- Beaumont: 3975 Dowlen Road
- Sherman: 3710 Town Center Street
- Texarkana: 4248 St. Michael Drive
- Victoria: Victoria Crossing
- Pearland: The Crossing at 518
- Weatherford: 225 Adams Drive Suite 235
- Mansfield: 1551 North US Hwy 287 Suite 701
Utah
- Park City: 1678 W Redstone Center Drive
Virginia
- Lynchburg: 4026-N Wards Road
- Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW
- Gainesville: 8135 Stonewall Shops Square
- Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road
- Fairfax: 12100 Fairfax Towne Center
- Chesapeake: Greenbrier MarketCenter, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy
- Springfield: 6642 Loisdale Rd.
- Williamsburg: 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4
- Winchester: 2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road
- Dulles: 24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unt150
- Harrisonburg: 283 Burgess Road
- Roanoke: 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W.
- Alexandria: 7690 B Richmond Highway
Washington
- Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260
- Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.
- Vancouver: 7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102
- Walla Walla: 1630 W Poplar Street
- Kennewick: 1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd.
- Bellingham: 4255 Meridian Street
- Issaquah: 775 N.W. Gilman Blvd.
West Virginia
- Morgantown: 395 Target Way
Wisconsin
- Mequon: 11110 N. Port Washington Road
- Wausau: 3575 Rib Mountain Drive
- Grand Chute: 4721 W. Grande Market Drive
- Madison: 4275 Lien Road
- Kenosha: 7450 Green Bay Road Suite A
Wyoming
- Casper: 601 SE Wyoming Boulevard Suite 1124
- Cheyenne: 5214 Rue Terre
Puerto Rico
- Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Ave.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Mean Big Savings — How To Score Great Deals
