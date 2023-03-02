Metro grocery store chain recalls cocktail shrimp over listeria concerns

If you’ve shopped at Lidl recently and bought their tapas cocktail shrimp, then the food may be under a recall.

Lidl US announced Wednesday that is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, 7 oz. packages, due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The shrimp was distributed to all Lidl locations in the US, including here in Georgia.

Lidl has several locations across the metro including stores in Atlanta, Mableton, Marietta, Decatur, East Cobb, Jonesboro, Peachtree Corners, Roswell, Snellville, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Suwanee, Woodstock, and Buford.

Affected products will have a UPC of 4056489411499. All product codes currently on the market are subject to the recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that poses a serious health risk to young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems.

Lidl US has received no reports or complaints of illness related to this product to date.

If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume the product, and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund, the FDA said.

Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844) 747-5435 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. ET, Monday-Saturday.

