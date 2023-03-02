Metro grocery store chain recalls cocktail shrimp over listeria concerns
By WSBTV.com News Staff,
6 days ago
If you’ve shopped at Lidl recently and bought their tapas cocktail shrimp, then the food may be under a recall.
Lidl US announced Wednesday that is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, 7 oz. packages, due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The shrimp was distributed to all Lidl locations in the US, including here in Georgia.
Lidl has several locations across the metro including stores in Atlanta, Mableton, Marietta, Decatur, East Cobb, Jonesboro, Peachtree Corners, Roswell, Snellville, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Suwanee, Woodstock, and Buford.
