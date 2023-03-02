Social Security update: Second of March's double direct payments worth $914 arrives in 29 days



Beneficiaries w aiting for the second round of March's double Supplemental Security Income will need to wait just under a month until the funds, worth $914 for individual recipients, are released.

The second installment of March's double payments will be released on March 31 and takes the place of the April 1 payment because it falls on a Saturday this year. Both checks are worth $914, making the total for March $1,828.

Eligible couples will receive double payments of $1,371. Essential persons, who are people living with someone receiving SSI and providing them with necessary care, will receive a double payment of $458 each this month.

Supplemental payments normally occur once a month, but in months when the first is on a holiday or weekend, the Social Security Administration releases the checks on the previous business day to ensure recipients have the check by the first, per the agency .

Because of this quirk in the scheduling, there are three months this year in which recipients won't receive any checks but will receive two checks in the month before. The months with two checks are June, September, and December . This is because the first of the month falls on a weekend in July and October, and Jan. 1, 2024, is a national holiday.

SSI payments were first issued by the SSA in January 1974, with payment rates increasing for cost-of-living adjustments since 1975, according to the agency.