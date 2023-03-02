Wyoming County Board of Education meeting announced

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Wednesday that a Wyoming County Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023.



The meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room of the Wyoming County Board of Education Central Office at 155 Park Street in Pineville at 6:00pm.



Monday’s agenda will cover several topics, including lease reimbursements, the SAT Mastery Prep Bootcamp program, and more.



The full agenda for Monday’s board meeting can be seen below, and more information on the Wyoming County Board of Education can be found at the board website here .



1. Celebrating Success

Individuals or Groups of the Community at Large Wishing to Address the Board Consent Agenda

A. Minutes, Board of Education Meeting – February 27, 2023

B. Extracurricular, Special, Fundraising, and Bus Requests

C. Payment of Invoices Consideration of, and Possible Action On, A Reimbursement and Inducement Resolution of the Board of Education of the County of Wyoming:

(I) Authorizing and Declaring that the Board Reasonably Expects That it Will Be Reimbursed From the Proceeds of the Proposed Lease Purchase Obligations, in a Principal Amount Not to Exceed $6,000,000, for Certain Capital Expenditures Made Not More Than Sixty (60) Days Prior to the Date of This Declaration of Official Intent,

(II) Authorizing and Declaring that the Board Reasonably Expects That it Will Be Reimbursed From the Proceeds of the Proposed Public School

Bonds, Series 2023, in a Principal Amount Not to Exceed $20, 175,000, For Certain Capital Expenditures Made Not More Than Sixty (60) Days Prior to the Date of This Declaration of Official Intent,

(III) Authorizing, in Concept, the Issuance of Such Lease Purchase Obligations and Public School Bonds, Series 2023, Within Certain Parameters,

(IV) Authorizing the Selection, Confirmation and Approval of Bond Counsel and Placement Agent With Respect to the Lease Purchase Obligations,

(V) Authorizing and Determining Other Matters Related Thereto

Consideration of Board of Risk (BRIM) Increase in Premium Consideration of Wyoming County Board of Education – Board Meeting Dates 2023-2024 Showcase: SAT Mastery Prep Bootcamp Personnel List Items for Future Agendas and Announcements

Those who wish to contact the Wyoming County Board of Education may do so by phone at (304) 732-6262, by fax at (304) 732-7226, or by mail at PO Box 69 Pineville, WV 24874.

