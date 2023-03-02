Open in App
Pineville, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

Wyoming County Board of Education meeting announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3aIG_0l5SRMZN00

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Wednesday that a Wyoming County Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room of the Wyoming County Board of Education Central Office at 155 Park Street in Pineville at 6:00pm.

Monday’s agenda will cover several topics, including lease reimbursements, the SAT Mastery Prep Bootcamp program, and more.

The full agenda for Monday’s board meeting can be seen below, and more information on the Wyoming County Board of Education can be found at the board website here .

1. Celebrating Success

  1. Individuals or Groups of the Community at Large Wishing to Address the Board
  2. Consent Agenda
    A. Minutes, Board of Education Meeting – February 27, 2023
    B. Extracurricular, Special, Fundraising, and Bus Requests
    C. Payment of Invoices
  3. Consideration of, and Possible Action On, A Reimbursement and Inducement Resolution of the Board of Education of the County of Wyoming:

(I) Authorizing and Declaring that the Board Reasonably Expects That it Will Be Reimbursed From the Proceeds of the Proposed Lease Purchase Obligations, in a Principal Amount Not to Exceed $6,000,000, for Certain Capital Expenditures Made Not More Than Sixty (60) Days Prior to the Date of This Declaration of Official Intent,

(II) Authorizing and Declaring that the Board Reasonably Expects That it Will Be Reimbursed From the Proceeds of the Proposed Public School

Bonds, Series 2023, in a Principal Amount Not to Exceed $20, 175,000, For Certain Capital Expenditures Made Not More Than Sixty (60) Days Prior to the Date of This Declaration of Official Intent,

(III) Authorizing, in Concept, the Issuance of Such Lease Purchase Obligations and Public School Bonds, Series 2023, Within Certain Parameters,

(IV) Authorizing the Selection, Confirmation and Approval of Bond Counsel and Placement Agent With Respect to the Lease Purchase Obligations,

(V) Authorizing and Determining Other Matters Related Thereto

  1. Consideration of Board of Risk (BRIM) Increase in Premium
  2. Consideration of Wyoming County Board of Education – Board Meeting Dates 2023-2024
  3. Showcase: SAT Mastery Prep Bootcamp
  4. Personnel List
  5. Items for Future Agendas and Announcements

Those who wish to contact the Wyoming County Board of Education may do so by phone at (304) 732-6262, by fax at (304) 732-7226, or by mail at PO Box 69 Pineville, WV 24874.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wyoming State newsLocal Wyoming State
Wyoming County man sentenced to prison
Hanover, WV2 hours ago
Officials address low-flying helicopter in Oceana
Oceana, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fayette County Job Fair to highlight local employment opportunities
Fayetteville, WV4 hours ago
Bluefield, WV to hold housing town hall meeting
Bluefield, WV1 day ago
Raleigh County Commission approves spay/neuter grant, discounted rates to be made available to those on state assistance
Beckley, WV1 day ago
West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announces funding for water, sewer projects
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Beckley Veterans Food Giveaway announced
Beckley, WV6 hours ago
Black Bear Pharmacy announces anniversary ribbon-cutting celebration
Beckley, WV1 day ago
David Bunch, FACHE, Named CEO of Raleigh General Hospital
Beckley, WV6 hours ago
Altruist Realty Group to hold Grand Opening Ribbon-Cutting event
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Blippi is coming to Charleston, presale now available
Charleston, WV1 hour ago
Local organizations partner for Coalfields Community Health Fair
Beckley, WV4 days ago
House passes bill to streamline Prior Authorization process
Charleston, WV1 day ago
New veterans nursing facility underway in Beckley
Beckley, WV5 days ago
Man dies at Southern Regional Jail
Beaver, WV20 hours ago
Restaurant in Sissonville, West Virginia, to close after 37 years
Sissonville, WV2 days ago
DHHR announces application for reimbursement related to payment delay
Charleston, WV6 days ago
US Route 60 back open after 4-vehicle crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Cedar Grove, WV1 day ago
Two West Virginia cities among the least happy in nation
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Burn laws change in West Virginia
Charleston, WV6 days ago
Falling in Reverse Summer Tour to kick off in Charleston
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Police investigating body found in Kanawha River in South Charleston, West Virginia
South Charleston, WV3 days ago
Pet of the Week Submissions are now open!
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Two Men Sentenced for Mercer County Arson Scheme
Bluefield, VA1 day ago
Man stopped in middle of traffic lane arrested for DUI, possession
Madison, WV5 hours ago
Body found in Kanawha River
South Charleston, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy