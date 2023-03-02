Open in App
Tazewell County, VA
Lootpress

Free adult mechatronics certification course to be offered at Tazewell County Career and Technical Center

By Austin Simms,

6 days ago
TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Tazewell County Career and Technical Center will offer a free adult mechatronics course. The course will start on Monday, March 13, 2023, and will run through Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The eight-week course will be held Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. each evening. Students are required to have their OSHA 10 certification prior to this class.  Those interested in the certification course are asked to contact the CTE Director if you currently do not have this certification.

Adult classes will also be canceled when Tazewell County Public Schools are closed. In addition, there will be no classes on March 16th, April 10th, and April 11th.

At the end of the course, students will have the opportunity to sit for the NOCTI FANUC Certified Robot Operator certification test which will also be free to take for students registered in the class.

To register, or for more information about the course, contact our CTE Director, Cynthia Hurley by calling 276-988-5511 ext. 2375 or via email at clhurley@tcpsva.org. Those interested in signing up for the course are encouraged to reserve their spots quickly. There are only 20 available spots for the course.

Tazewell County Public Schools administers all public schools in Tazewell County, Virginia. The school system is managed by the School Board based in Tazewell, Virginia. The school system comprises 14 schools.

