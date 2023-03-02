Open in App
Richmond, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Applications now open for this summer’s Richmond FBI Teen Academy

By Delaney Murray,

6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This summer, Virginia high schoolers will have the chance to get an insider look at the FBI from working agents. But interested teens should get in their applications before it’s too late.

The FBI Richmond Teen Academy program allows high school students to get an up-close, comprehensive look the day-to-day operations of a typical FBI office . Students take part in presentations on topics like terrorism, cybercrime, polygraph exams and SWAT. Participants will also get the chance to learn from special agents, intelligence analysts, language specialists, and other FBI staff about investigative tactics like gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

This year’s Teen Academy will be held on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15. These new dates are an adjustment to the previous dates for the Academy, which were June 21 and 22. Each course iteration is typically a minimum of eight hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eXDc_0l5SQhsJ00
The FBI Richmond Teen Academy program allows high school students to get an up-close, comprehensive look at the day-to-day operations of a typical FBI office. (Photo Credit: FBI)

The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, March 31. The application form can be found online here and must be submitted to RH_Outreach@fbi.gov by the deadline.

More information about the Teen Academy and other FBI programs can be found on the FBI Community Outreach website .

