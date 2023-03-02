Open in App
Broadview Heights, OH
$5,000 reward for Ohio dog

By Danielle Langenfeld,

6 days ago

[Editor’s Note: The video above is about how a local group helped FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer say goodbye to beloved family pet.]

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS , Ohio (WJW) – An effort to bring home a missing dog in Broadview Heights is gaining traction across social media.

The reward for the lost purebred Siberian Husky has grown to $5,000.

The dog’s owner, Kelly Magalski, tells FOX 8 that since creating a Facebook group called “ Bring Buck Home ” they have had the support of neighbors and strangers.

“Our dogs are our kids,” said Magalski.

Buck has now been missing for more than a month. The 15-month-old ran off from the couple’s home near Egerton Road on January 23, 2023.

Magalski said they had just recently installed an invisible fence and were in the process of training Buck when he wandered off.

Buck was spotted the following day on a nearby camera, but since then there haven’t been any confirmed sightings.

Magalski said, they’re not sure if Buck wandered to a nearby turnpike plaza and was picked up by a truck driver, if someone nearby has him, or if he’s still running loose.

“I don’t feel he is dead — I just don’t,” said Magalski. “I will never give up hope. I will never give up looking for him.”

A virtual flyer showing Buck has been shared across social media thousands of times, and has garnered many possible leads- but no success. The couple has even sought the help of professional dog trackers.

The Bring Buck Home Facebook page now has hundreds of followers. Magalski says despite the outcome for Buck, she plans to use the platform as an opportunity to help others who are missing family pets. She also said if someone does bring Buck home, and they don’t want the $5,000 reward, the money will be donated to a charity of choice.

Buck is microchipped and is wearing two collars – a red one that is used with the invisible fence and a black and white Harley Davidson collar with tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-829-0960.

