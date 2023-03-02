$5,000 reward for Ohio dog

A virtual flyer showing Buck has been shared across social media thousands of times, and has garnered many possible leads- but no success. The couple has even sought the help of professional dog trackers.
The Bring Buck Home Facebook page now has hundreds of followers. Magalski says despite the outcome for Buck, she plans to use the platform as an opportunity to help others who are missing family pets. She also said if someone does bring Buck home, and they don’t want the $5,000 reward, the money will be donated to a charity of choice.
Buck is microchipped and is wearing two collars – a red one that is used with the invisible fence and a black and white Harley Davidson collar with tags.
Anyone with information is asked to call 440-829-0960.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0