CHEAP EATS: Corner Kitchen

This week's Cheap Eats takes us to a Metro restaurant that is quickly becoming the talk of the town. That's because they're serving something truly unique. As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole found out that for nearly a year, Corner Kitchen has been making mouthwatering Mexican food with a twist.

It's a new restaurant with a new concept.

"I describe it as a fusion between Mexican and Asian food," said owner Maira Hernandez.

"My husband loves Asian food. My brother-in-law loves Asian food, Asian culture, Korean culture all that culture. We decided, you know what, let's mish-mash this together," she added.

The mish-mash makes for an eclectic menu.

"You can get your traditional steak taco here which is your traditional Carne Asada. You can also get a Korean Pork Taco which has the Asian flair to it," Maira explained.

The name came easily. Corner Kitchen sits right on the corner of the strip mall near 50th and G.

The road getting to this point was a bit more of a challenge.

"They were in high school when they started in the kitchen as dishwashers, cooks — they worked their way up to chefs," Maira shared.

After years of working in other restaurants around town, brothers Oscar and Ishmael Hernandez and Oscar's wife Maira now have their own place.

Oscar says the must-try appetizer at Corner Kitchen is the Elote Bites.

Serese: What is it about this that people love so much?

Oscar: It's because of the cheesy gooey kind of thing. People like cheese and it's sweet, salty and crunchy.

He says the masa balls are like dumplings, only they're stuffed with corn and cheese.

Their chile mayo goes on the bottom and on top, along with peppers and greens.

The Korean tacos are one of their most popular entrees. They come with Korean pork, their Korean coleslaw (cabbage, carrots and cilantro) sriracha mayo and green onions.

His final dish was the Nashville Burrito.

Serese: This is Nashville hot. How hot are we talking, on a scale of 1 to 10?

Oscar: It's about a four.

The tortillas are huge.

"We use a 14-inch shell," Oscar laughed.

Serese: So, come hungry if you get this?

Oscar: Exactly!

The fried chicken is mixed with their spicy Nashville sauce. It's topped with their Korean coleslaw, spicy macha mayo, house pickles and Spanish rice.

Serese: This is a lot, Oscar!

Oscar: Yeah, it's a lot but it's good, I promise.

Serese: Do people eat this whole thing?

Oscar: Sometimes we get a lot of lunch people that actually do.

It's made complete with more macha mayo and green onions.

For the Hernandez family, this little corner with big flavor is a dream come true.

"It's always been a dream to open our own spot give people some good food," Maira smiled.

Corner Kitchen is at 4218 South 50th Street. It's open Tuesday - Sunday. For more information go to their Facebook page: @CornerKitchenOmaha . Corner Kitchen is offering a Lenten Special: Baha Style Fish Tacos.

