Richmond-area high school basketball playoffs scores and schedules

RICHMOND, Va. — Twenty-two Richmond-area high school basketball teams have advanced to the state playoffs with an opportunity to win a state championship.

You will find scores and schedules below.

Boys

Class 5

Glen Allen vs. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at William Fleming High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Glen Allen 47

Massaponax 33

Stone Bridge vs. Highland Springs at J.R. Tucker on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Class 4

Heritage (Newport News) vs. Varina at Highland Springs High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Matoaca vs. King's Fork at Lakeland High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Class 3

William Monroe vs. Hopewell at Prince George High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Class 2

Brunswick vs. Madison County at Monticello High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Strasburg vs. John Marshall at Huguenot High School on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Class 6

Manchester vs. Osbourn Park at Unity High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Gainsville vs. Thomas Dale at Monacan High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Class 5

Glen Allen vs. Massaponax at Courtland High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

William Fleming vs. L.C. Bird at Meadowbrook High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Class 4

King's Fork vs. Matoaca at L.C. Bird High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Hanover vs. Hampton at Bethel High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Class 2

Brunswick vs. Clarke County at Strasburg High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Strasburg vs. John Marshall at Huguenot High School on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m.

Class 1

King & Queen vs. Rappahannock County at Highland School, Warrenton on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m.

Buffalo Gap vs. Rappahannock at Westmoreland High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

VISAA Division 4

Grove Christian vs Carlisle Friday, March 3 at 3:45 p.m.

VISAA State Playoffs

Boys Semifinals

Division II

Steward vs. Highland at Virginia State's Multipurpose Center on Friday, March 3 at 3:45 p.m.

Division III

The Carmel School vs. Life Christian Academy at VSU's Multipurpose Center on Friday, March 3 at 1:45 p.m.

Girls Semifinals

Division II

Steward vs. Miller School of Albermarle at Benedictine High School on Friday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m.

St. Margaret's vs. Roanoke Catholic at Benedictine High School on Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m.