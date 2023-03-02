Richmond-area high school basketball playoffs scores and schedules

RICHMOND, Va. — Twenty-two Richmond-area high school basketball teams have advanced to the state playoffs with an opportunity to win a state championship.
You will find scores and schedules below.
Boys
Class 5
Glen Allen vs. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at William Fleming High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Glen Allen 47
Massaponax 33
Stone Bridge vs. Highland Springs at J.R. Tucker on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Class 4
Heritage (Newport News) vs. Varina at Highland Springs High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Matoaca vs. King's Fork at Lakeland High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Class 3
William Monroe vs. Hopewell at Prince George High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Class 2
Brunswick vs. Madison County at Monticello High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Strasburg vs. John Marshall at Huguenot High School on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Class 6
Manchester vs. Osbourn Park at Unity High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Gainsville vs. Thomas Dale at Monacan High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Class 5
Glen Allen vs. Massaponax at Courtland High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
William Fleming vs. L.C. Bird at Meadowbrook High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Class 4
King's Fork vs. Matoaca at L.C. Bird High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Hanover vs. Hampton at Bethel High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Class 2
Brunswick vs. Clarke County at Strasburg High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Strasburg vs. John Marshall at Huguenot High School on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m.
Class 1
King & Queen vs. Rappahannock County at Highland School, Warrenton on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m.
Buffalo Gap vs. Rappahannock at Westmoreland High School on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
VISAA Division 4
Grove Christian vs Carlisle Friday, March 3 at 3:45 p.m.
VISAA State Playoffs
Boys Semifinals
Division II
Steward vs. Highland at Virginia State's Multipurpose Center on Friday, March 3 at 3:45 p.m.
Division III
The Carmel School vs. Life Christian Academy at VSU's Multipurpose Center on Friday, March 3 at 1:45 p.m.
Girls Semifinals
Division II
Steward vs. Miller School of Albermarle at Benedictine High School on Friday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m.
St. Margaret's vs. Roanoke Catholic at Benedictine High School on Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m.
Comments / 0