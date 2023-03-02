Portland Pickles announce 2023 calendar featuring ‘Picholas Cage Night’

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Portland Pickles baseball team has unveiled their 2023 calendar — featuring the return of home game themed nights.
“We’ve got a lot of fun stuff planned this year,” General Manager Parker Huffman said.
Some of the themed nights include “Picholas Cage Night” on June 3 and a “Pickle to the Moon Night” which Huffman noted “all I can say is we’re going to try to get a pickle into outer space.” This Oregon beach is among ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
Additionally, the Pickles are holding a “California People Moving to Portland Night,” in which former California residents can attend the game for free, and a Pickles State Fair weekend.
"The goal is always to be family-friendly, affordable and inclusive for everybody," Huffman said. "If you are a baseball fan, we've got an amazing product on the field – top-tier college talent from all around the country – but if you're not a baseball fan, I guarantee if you come out to a game, you're still going to have a great time."
