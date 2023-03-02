Testimony in Nakhla reckless murder trial

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The trial of a Mobile doctor charged with murder continued Thursday with a jury in the courtroom. First to testify in the reckless murder case against Joseph Nakhla was Mobile Police Officer James Estes, who arrived on the scene after Nakhla’s car wrecked into a ditch on the West I-65 Service Road in August 2020, killing medical student Samantha Thomas.

Estes testified that Nakhla was in a ditch when he arrived. Estes said Nakhla had blood on his face and the Audi Spyder he had been driving was upside down.

Nakhla told Estes he needed to help Thomas, Estes testified. Estes said he went to the car, shined his flashlight inside and saw Thomas with part of her head missing. He knew then that she was dead.

Estes said he then walked north on the service road and saw where the fence was broken. Estes said you could see skid marks on the road. Nakhla told police he was driving 50 to 55 mph at the time of the crash. Estes said he did not believe this, based on what he saw. During opening statements on Wednesday, prosecutors alleged that Nakhla was driving 138 mph just before the wreck.

Police body camera footage from the night shows Estes and witnesses at the scene. You could see Estes shine his flashlight on the car. You can also see Nakhla show an ID badge he had as a volunteer police surgeon.

A defense attorney for Nakhla asked Estes if showing the ID badge was a good thing, and Estes said it was. Estes said Nakhla asked for help, urged Estes to go to Thomas, and asked about Thomas’ condition. The defense asked if Nakhla appeared to be upset, and Estes said he did.

The district attorney’s office laid out their case in front of the jury, arguing the Defendant thought he was entitled, and that’s the theme of their entire case.

Prosecutors say Samantha and two of her friends were drinking by the pool on July 31 st, 2020, Nakhla got home from work and joined them.

Testimony began Wednesday afternoon, with two of Samantha Thomas’ friends. One, Tristan Hughes, lived in the same apartment complex as Thomas at the time of the crash. Hughes is a Doctor of Pharmacy and now lives in Pennsylvania. His wife was in the same medical school class as Thomas, and they were all friends.

Hughes testified Nakhla kept trying to get Thomas or her friend Paige Farley to go for a ride to the waffle house or to a bar or club. Hughes says he questioned Nakhla if he was ok to drive – and testified Nakhla responded if he ever gets pulled over he will show his police surgeon ID card. Prosecutors showed that card to the jurors.

The second witness, Dr. Paige Farley, is also a friend of Samantha. Farley and Thomas were in the same medical school class at the University of South Alabama. Farley is now a surgery resident. Farley testified she did end up going with Nakhla in his car for a ride hours before Thomas got in the car with Nakhla. She testified Nakhla was driving at speeds of 150 miles per hour on I-65, she told jurors she was afraid and looked at the speedometer to see how fast he was driving.

Farley also testified Nakhla put his hand on her thigh multiple times. She says she took his hand off her thigh and told him no, reminding him he was married.

She also testified she saw Nakhla bring two bottles of wine down to the pool area, and saw him consume some of the wine and whiskey.

The district attorney’s office says he was drinking from 7:00 p.m. until midnight and had a blood alcohol level of .11. The legal limit is .08.

The defense attorneys argue video from the apartment complex where Nakhla and Thomas both lived, showing Nakhla holding a drink is actually him drinking coffee.

They also questioned the black box data of his Audi R8 Spyder, which prosecutors said showed Nakhla was going 138 miles per hour moments before the crash that killed Thomas. The defense attorneys say the car’s black box was defective.

Defense claims there is another driver who caused the accident, saying he turned in front of Nakhla without a turn signal on, causing Nakhla to swerve.

The long day for the jury Wednesday ended with the District Attorney’s office playing the 911 calls in the courtroom, an emotional moment for Thomas’ family.

In that audio, the jury heard the frantic calls about seeing a car flip eight times on the interstate and seeing a woman stuck in the car, who they said had been decapitated.

WKRG News 5 has a team in the courtroom. We will continue to update this story as we learn more from the day's testimony.

