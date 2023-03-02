Open in App
WBRE

Hidden 9-meter long chamber inside Great Pyramid revealed

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1ehv_0l5S8EIB00

Egypt unveiled the discovery of long corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza on Thursday, the first to be found on the structure’s north side.

The corridor, which measures 9 meters (nearly 30 feet) by 2 meters (more than 6 feet), is perched above the famous structure’s main entrance and was detected using a scan, authorities said. The function of the chamber is currently unknown, although such corridors often lead to further archaeological discoveries.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and the country’s Minister for Tourism Ahmed Eissa, announced the discovery at the pyramid’s base.

Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan forgiveness plan

The chamber was discovered by the Scan Pyramids project, an international programm that uses scans to look at unexplored sections of the ancient structure.

The pyramid about 11 miles from Cairo’s center is also known as Khufu’s Pyramid for its builder, a 4th Dynasty pharaoh who reigned from 2509 to 2483 B.C.

The ancient structure is the last surviving wonder of the ancient world. It has captivated visitors since it was built as a royal burial chamber some 4,500 years ago. Experts are divided over how it and other pyramids were constructed, so even relatively minor discoveries generate great interest.

Ticketmaster, PayPal, eBay are hassling customers to report sales even though the IRS says they don’t have to

Egypt often publicly touts ancient discoveries to attract more tourists, a major source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country. The sector suffered a long downturn after the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman facing drug charges after Walmart theft arrest in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
Wilkes-barre Township, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania doctor arrested, charged for writing fraud drug prescriptions
Murrysville, PA1 day ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC9 hours ago
New details on Wilkes-Barre ‘house of filth’ investigation
Wilkes-barre, PA3 days ago
Driver in fatal police chase identified
Loyalsock Township, PA13 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
What is ‘whiskey fungus’? Jack Daniels facilities blamed for sticky black substance covering Tennessee neighborhood
Mulberry, TN2 days ago
‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ actor Ricou Browning dies
Southwest Ranches, FL1 day ago
Manatee rescued with entangled flipper stuck to face with fishing lure
Crystal River, FL21 hours ago
CAT scan: Pet goes through X-ray machine at Virginia airport
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, WA2 days ago
Disneyland fan sets record with whopping number of ‘most consecutive visits’
Huntington Beach, CA3 days ago
Tensions run high at Delaware Water Gap council meeting
Delaware Water Gap, PA11 hours ago
Family shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL3 days ago
Hanover Area Superintendent explains decision to cancel school
Hanover, PA17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy