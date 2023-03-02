Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Students gather to remember Luis Garcia at memorial outside East High School

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04r1Pl_0l5RlMMO00

Students, community remember East High student who died after shooting 02:06

East High School students gathered around a memorial outside the school on Thursday morning as they remembered Luis Garcia who died more than two weeks after a shooting near the school. The memorial included flowers and keepsakes that students brought to remember their classmate who was described as caring and loving.

CBS

Garcia, 16, was taken off life support on Wednesday. He was shot on Feb. 13 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbrgU_0l5RlMMO00
Luis Garcia CBS

The shooting forced the lockdown of students at East High School in Denver and the closure of the intersection of City Park Esplanade and 17th Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rwhcd_0l5RlMMO00
CBS

Police say someone shot from a car and into the car Garcia was in. The car has at least two bullet holes in the windshield.

Officers say they found the alleged suspects and their car, a white KIA Sportage about two hours after the shooting in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood. Two suspects were taken into custody and questioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIJt3_0l5RlMMO00
CBS

At the time, police believed the KIA was stolen.

The shooting has sparked a movement among students at the school to initiate a conversation with community leaders, school administration and police about safety and gun violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKiTu_0l5RlMMO00
An overturned car believed to the the white Kia Sportage used in the shooting of a Denver East student Monday lies overturned near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Elmire Street. CBS

The family has set up a fundraising page to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on the murder should contact police or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

East Students Demand Action is hosting an event Friday in light of all of this violence happening in the community. For more information on that visit: https://bit.ly/3SDxUKV

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued this statement on Thursday: We need to work together as a community to come up with solutions, and more importantly, a message and actions that demonstrate we will never normalize this. While our schools are generally safe, with young people bringing guns to school, students have a perception that schools are unsafe. I was never in favor of removing officers from our schools. Instead of removing officers, it should have been a conversation about how we train our officers better, how they can approach situations differently and give them the tools to approach situations differently, rather than giving citations to students.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
13 members of violent gang face 250+ charges including murder
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Snoop Dogg bringing 'High School Reunion Tour' to Denver
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Investigation underway in deadly crash with police car
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Victim's son tried to fight off alleged killer
Denver, CO1 day ago
Coloradan arrested in Atlanta during police training facility protest
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Alleged Denver gang members indicted on 255 criminal counts
Denver, CO13 hours ago
‘She was afraid of him’: Montbello mother murdered in domestic incident
Denver, CO1 day ago
Woman attempted 4 carjackings in 9 minutes, Denver police say
Denver, CO2 days ago
Crime, pandemic cited as cause for struggling businesses downtown
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Woman dies in custody at Downtown Detention Center
Denver, CO1 day ago
Boulder police chief meets with Coach Prime
Boulder, CO1 day ago
23 Random Facts In Honor of Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel’s 50th Birthday
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Woman missing after being discharged from Thornton hospital
Greeley, CO12 hours ago
East High School student Luis Garcia dies weeks after shooting
Denver, CO6 days ago
EDITORIAL: New hope for Colorado’s homeless?
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
East High School students march to state Capitol
Denver, CO4 days ago
Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire announce Denver concert
Denver, CO1 day ago
Pickleball food-and-drink spot plans to open 2nd Colorado location
Denver, CO1 day ago
CSP: Driver in deadly crash involving Aurora officer did not yield to stop sign
Aurora, CO2 days ago
28-year-old woman identified in November homicide
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Denver7 viewers help veteran and his family replace vehicle with new SUV
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Shots fired during parking lot 'disturbance' at Thornton Sportsman’s Warehouse
Thornton, CO1 day ago
Aurora Police Department getting new AI system to review bodycam footage
Aurora, CO2 hours ago
Cold case: Who murdered this man on Lookout Mountain?
Denver, CO3 days ago
Girls & Science Kickoff
Denver, CO1 day ago
Family mourns East High student who died from shooting
Denver, CO6 days ago
Commerce City swears in new police chief following nationwide search
Commerce City, CO1 day ago
Colorado university's dining hall named after infamous cannibal
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Twins walking in all 50 states for foster kids check Colorado off list
Denver, CO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy