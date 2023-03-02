How to watch the IndyCar Series 2023: stream the racing league online

The first race of the motorsport race league IndyCar Series has now finished, with St. Petersburg hosting the premier Grand Prix of the season on March 5.

The next race is the PPG 375 on April 2, which takes place on the Texas Motor Speedway, as the second of the 17 races taking place through the year.

The IndyCar Series is often considered an American rival to Formula 1, which is especially true this year with certain races taking place in both leagues on the same day (and we've got a guide on how to watch the F1 2023 races here if you want to see both). Each IndyCar race takes place in speedways or street courses in various US cities (well, except for one in Canada).

If you're keen to watch the IndyCar Series, you can find information below that'll help you stream each of the races, whether you live in the US or other places around the world.

Next IndyCar race: PPG 375, April 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second IndyCar Series race for 2023 is the PPG 375, which takes place at the Texas Motor Speedway. If you don't recognize the name of this race, that's because this was called the XPEL 375 for the last two years, the Genysis 300 for two years before that, and 17 other names in its history since 1997.

This is a 1.45-mile track that racers will be circumnavigating 248 times, for a total distance of 372.8 miles (or exactly 600km). The track is a clean oval shape, with racers likely appreciating the simple layout compared to the busy St Petersburg street track from the previous race.

The XPEL 375 in 2022 was won by Josef Newgarden of Team Penske who is racing again.

How to watch the IndyCar Series in the US

The rights to IndyCar coverage in the US belong to NBCUniversal, and so you can use various platforms from the media company to watch the proceedings.

Generally, the main races are aired on NBC Sports, NBC Universo and the streaming service Peacock , while the practices, qualifications and warmups are just on Peacock. Peacock costs $4.99 for its Premium tier and $9.99 for Premium Plus, so it's your most affordable way to watch the races.

If you don't want to use Peacock and don't have a cable plan that includes NBC Sports or NBC Universo, some live TV streaming services offer them.

FuboTV 's base plan for $74.99 includes them, as does Hulu with Live TV which costs $69.99 per month and YouTube TV which is $64.99 per month.

How to watch the IndyCar Series in the UK

Unlike in the US, you've only got one option for streaming IndyCar Series races, and that's the Sky Sports F1 channel.

This requires a Sky TV subscription with the Sky Sports package, and together they cost £46 monthly, though if you already have Sky TV it's £24 per month on top of that. However Sky is currently offering a Sky Sports F1 bundle that costs just £18 per month, though you don't get any of the other Sky Sports channels. You can find it here .

A slight catch with this method is that Sky Sports F1, as the name implies, focuses on Formula 1 races, and on some weekends both F1 and IndyCar have races on the same day. Due to time differences (F1 takes place around the world, whereas IndyCar races are only in the US), there isn't always overlap, but in the cases where IndyCar and F1 take place at the same time, Sky Sports focuses on the latter.

How to watch the IndyCar Series in Australia

In Australia, Stan Sports is the service that hosts IndyCar coverage.

You can use the $10-per-month Basic, $16-per-month Standard or $21-per-month Premium plan to watch the race, as the key difference between these is the number of screens and visual resolution you can stream in.

How to watch the IndyCar Series everywhere else

If you're keen to watch each IndyCar Series race but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like IndyCar races and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

What you need to know about the IndyCar Series

Who's winning the IndyCar Series 2023?

Here is who's won the team and racer rankings for each Grand Prix:

What IndyCar Series races are taking place?

There are, in total, 17 races taking place over the course of six months. You can find them all below:

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg — March 5

PPG 375 — April 2

Acura Grand Prix — April 16

Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix — April 30

GMR Grand Prix — May 13

Indy 500 — May 28

Detroit Grand Prix — June 4

Sonsio Grand Prix — June 18

Indy 200 — July 2

Indy Toronto — July 16

IndyCar 250 — July 22

IndyCar 300 — July 23

Music City Grand Prix — August 6

Gallagher Grand Prix — August 12

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 — August 27

Grand Prix of Portland — September 3

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey — September 10

What teams are partaking in the IndyCar Series?

In total there are 11 teams that'll be represented over the course of the IndyCar Series in 2023. Below you can see the teams, as well as the engine they'll be using and the team members.

Just note, not all members listed are partaking in every race, particularly for the Indy 500 which feature slots of extra racers from certain teams.

AJ Foyt Racing (Chevrolet) — Santino Ferruci & Benjamin Pedersen

Andretti Autosport (Honda) — Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Devlin DeFrancesco & Marco Andreddi

Arrow McLaren (Chevrolet) — Patricio O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi & Tony Kanaan

Chip Ganassi Racing (Honda) — Marcus Ericsson, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Marcus Armstrong & Takuma Sato

Dale Coyne Racing (Honda) — David Malukas & Sting Ray Robb

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (Chevrolet) — Stafan Wilson

Ed Carpenter Racing (Chevrolet) — Conor Daly, Rinus Veekay & Ed Carpenter

Juncos Hollinger (Chevrolet) — Callum Ilott & Agustin Canapino

Meyer Shank Racing (Honda) — Hélio Castroneves & Simon Pagenaud

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (Honda) — Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey, Katherine Legge & Christian Lundgaard

Team Penske (Chevrolet) — Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin & Will Power

What's new in the 2023 IndyCar series?

As well as the regular team reshuffling, 2023 brings two major changes.

First, the Indy 500 no longer offers double points to the winning teams, after nine years of this rule giving extra weight to that one particular race.

Second, Shell USA is now the official fuel partner, and it's set to use a fuel that's 100% renewable, in a move that's giving the IndyCar Series some serious green credentials.