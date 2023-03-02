Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 now available with 13th Gen Intel CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series graphics

What you need to know

The Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 have been refreshed with 13th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series graphics.

Both laptops feature 16:10 displays with high screen-to-body ratios.

The XPS 15 starts at $2,949 and the XPS 17 starts at $3,399.

Each of the laptops can be purchased starting today.

The Dell XPS includes several of the best Windows laptops on the market. While Dell isn't known for radical refreshes and dramatically new designs each year, the company refreshes the internals of its highly rated laptops regularly. Earlier this week, Dell announced the XPS 15 (9730) and XPS 17 (9730) , which are both available starting today.

The general design of the laptops will look familiar to those that have owned XPS machines before. The XPS 15 and 17 feature 16:10 displays with high screen-to-body ratios.

On the inside, the PCs run on up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processors. The XPS 15 is configurable with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) while the XPS 17 comes with up to an RTX 4080 (12GB). Since the laptops are creator-focused, it's worth noting that the RTX 40-Series GPUs support hardware encoding for the AV1 codec.

Both new XPS laptops can have up to 8TB of PCIe SSD storage and 64GB of RAM. If you opt for those specs alongside a high-end CPU and GPU, the XPS 15 or XPS 17 should handle demanding professional workloads and some of the best PC games . Of course, lower specs should still be able to handle quite a bit, so you can scale the model you purchase to your budget and what you need your laptop to do.

Dell XPS 15 (9530) | Starting at $2949 at Dell

Designed for creators, the new Dell XPS 15 is customizable to perfectly match your needs as a portable performance machine with advanced thermal control.

Dell XPS 17 (9730) | Starting at $3399 at Dell

Dell's most powerful XPS laptop to date, the new XPS 17, offers a range of extreme performance components alongside a stunning display.