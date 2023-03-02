Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 now available with 13th Gen Intel CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series graphics

The general design of the laptops will look familiar to those that have owned XPS machines before. The XPS 15 and 17 feature 16:10 displays with high screen-to-body ratios.
On the inside, the PCs run on up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processors. The XPS 15 is configurable with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) while the XPS 17 comes with up to an RTX 4080 (12GB). Since the laptops are creator-focused, it's worth noting that the RTX 40-Series GPUs support hardware encoding for the AV1 codec.
Both new XPS laptops can have up to 8TB of PCIe SSD storage and 64GB of RAM. If you opt for those specs alongside a high-end CPU and GPU, the XPS 15 or XPS 17 should handle demanding professional workloads and some of the best PC games . Of course, lower specs should still be able to handle quite a bit, so you can scale the model you purchase to your budget and what you need your laptop to do.
