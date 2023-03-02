Watch Will Smith Give His First Post-Slap Acceptance Speech

No mention of controversy took place when Smith took the stage for the first time since the Oscars. The focus was his work on the Apple TV+ film Emancipation . In his speech, captured by Variety , Smith talked about the difficulties both physical and emotional in playing a slave and thanked those who made the movie and gave him this award. Check out Smith’s speech below.
Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation stars Smith as a slave who escapes captivity and attempts to make his way to freedom. The film’s release was initially left in limbo following the Oscars slap. Several projects Will Smith had been working on were either canceled or delayed following the events on the Oscars stage. And while not all of them could be directly tied to the slap since public sentiment was largely against the actor it was believed many films wanted to get as much distance from that as possible.
In his Beacon Award acceptance speech, Smith talked about the experience of filming Emancipation , calling it the most difficult film of his entire career for him personally. He also thanked Apple for apparently being more than willing to spend a significant amount of money on the project. Smith said…
Between Chris Rock’s upcoming Netflix special, and the March 12 Oscar ceremony itself, it seems likely we’ll be hearing a lot about the infamous Oscar slap again very soon. However, on this night the focus for Will Smith was the movies.
