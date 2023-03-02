Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

Red Wings trade Tyler Bertuzzi to Boston Bruins

By CBS Detroit,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDcv7_0l5RBeh000

Tyler Bertuzzi is going to the NHL-best Boston Bruins, the latest Stanley Cup contender to strike a deal in the loaded Eastern Conference.

The Bruins acquired Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday for a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025. Detroit is retaining half of Bertuzzi's salary for the rest of the season.

Bertuzzi is a 28-year-old pending free agent winger who gives Boston depth up front and possible insurance if Taylor Hall's injury is long term. Bertuzzi has 14 points in 29 games this season with the Red Wings.

He has 88 goals and 114 assists in 305 regular-season games. He has yet to reach the playoffs in the NHL.

That will almost certainly change next month. The Bruins are on pace for the best regular season in hockey history.

But this isn't the first move they've made in an attempt to get better. They got defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington last week — a move that made them bigger and tougher in advance of a rough road through the East.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since November 2022.
Detroit, MI3 days ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NBA great Paul Pierce comes to Ja Morant's defense over gun controversy: 'Y’all don’t know what he going thru'
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Crime Stoppers seek tips after man found unresponsive in car at Detroit hospital
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA23 hours ago
Unlicensed driver arrested in fatal crash on I-96
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Clinton County woman wins $1M on scratch off lottery ticket she almost threw away
Ovid, MI1 day ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC9 hours ago
Detroit police search for missing 42-year-old man
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Detroit man arraigned in murder of friend's 1-year-old
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Police arrest Pontiac man accused of selling fentanyl pills disgusied as oxycodone
Sterling Heights, MI19 hours ago
Several families forced to move after apartment building catches fire on Detroit's Eastside
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Detroit immersive experience takes you inside world of Walt Disney
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Police search for man accused of recording woman in bathroom at Henry Ford College
Dearborn, MI4 days ago
How one downtown rebounded from the pandemic, even as others struggle
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
3 police cruisers struck in separate accidents around metro Detroit
Livonia, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy