Mississippi State prospect blown away by Bill Belichick's coaching

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a strong impression on several prospects during the East-West Shrine Bowl, as the Patriots coaching staff was a big part of that event. One of the prospects that left with glowing reviews of the coaching staff was Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat.

Wheat recorded 53 tackles and six sacks last season for Mississippi State. He recorded at least five sacks in each of his three years with the Bulldogs. He also managed to tally an interception in each of his three seasons.

Wheat had nothing but positive things to say about the New England coaching staff, in particular Bill Belichick, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

“He really decided to coach,” Wheat said. “Like a head coach. He was coaching us and scouting on the field. Just different than I’ve seen a head coach do. Coaching everybody, the defense, offense, QBs, D-line, O-line. Just different. Different.”

Wheat could be available for the Patriots and would be an intriguing positional fit, given his size. Nevertheless, the mutual respect shared by both player and organization could give opportunity the chance to present itself.