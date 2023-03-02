Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NC State LB would love to reunite with Jakobi Meyers

By Danny Jaillet,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4kw7_0l5QkKqM00

North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore is a big fan of New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Both Moore and Meyers played together when the linebacker was a freshman for the Wolfpack in 2018.

Moore is getting ready for the NFL Combine himself, after a successful career with the Wolfpack. He recorded 82 tackles and three sacks in his senior season last year. His best numbers came in 2020, when he recorded 94 tackles and three sacks, in addition to a pass deflection and fumble recovery.

He was asked about which players he would like to play with on the New England roster. The Patriots coaches worked with him at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, creating another New England connection for the linebacker. Meyers’ name popped up, and Moore expanded on what Meyers meant to him, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Dakota Randall.

“Kobi’s different, man,” Moore said. “Jakobi, his story’s crazy. He came in as a quarterback, transitioned to wide receiver and he just took off. I remember he made some crazy catches on me in practice. Made some crazy catches against North Carolina in the regular season that year. All-around great guy, man.”

“Great gamer guy. Really good at ‘NBA 2K.’ I’ll say that. He’s a great guy, man. I’d love linking up with him.”

It’s safe to say Meyers has made a strong impression throughout his football career.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Anthony Richardson had 'instant rapport' with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago
Panthers release 3 players on Wednesday
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
Ravens HC John Harbaugh releases statement on hire of OLBs coach Chuck Smith
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD19 hours ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA1 day ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Seahawks players and legends cry foul over Lamar Jackson situation
Seattle, WA18 hours ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago
Current, former Ravens players react to franchise tag designation for QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Report: Titans are not shopping Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy