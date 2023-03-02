Open in App
Colleton County, SC
See more from this location?
y100fm.com

Alex Murdaugh trial: Juror dismissed for talking about case

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

4 days ago
A juror who spent the last several weeks hearing testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was dismissed Thursday...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV2 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Down To 2 Options
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Lauren Boebert Faces Calls From Over 17K Christians to Repent and Resign
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL20 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy