This Cozy-Cute Ribbed Lounge Set Even Comes With a Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all about ribbed loungewear lately. How could we not be? It’s extremely comfortable, impossibly cute, so flattering, wonderfully stretchy and totally versatile. The sets are our favorite, too, since they make putting together a chic outfit completely frustration-free!

Usually, we’ll fall incredibly in love with a two-piece set of ribbed loungewear — so you can only imagine just how hard our heart was pounding when we spotted this three-piece set . Our eyes just about popped out of their sockets, cartoon-style! This wasn’t a want, but a need, and every detail we discovered just made us fall deeper and deeper. Are you ready to fall in love too?

Get the Ekouaer 3-Piece Ribbed Lounge Set for just $51 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Each piece in this set is ribbed, but reviewers say it has a silky, slinky feel and flow to it, which is a little unexpected but highly appreciated. The first piece is a scoop-neck tank top that immediately blows us out of the water with its ruched drawstring sides. You can adjust each side for either a more cropped or a more covered look!

Second you have high-rise, wide leg pants with an elastic waistband and — everyone’s favorite — pockets. Most ribbed sets would stop there, but this one adds on a cardigan too! It’s lightweight and has a longline silhouette, reaching all the way down to the shins or even close to the ankles on some people!

Get the Ekouaer 3-Piece Ribbed Lounge Set for just $51 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

This three-piece set comes in nine solid colors: cream, black, blue, grey, pink, khaki, wine, green and light green. We love the mix of timeless classics and fun colors for spring. This is such a perfect outfit for that sunny yet brisk weather. Just slip on a pair of sandals, heels, booties, loafers, mules, sneakers — seriously, this set will go with pretty much any type of shoe. And that can be your whole outfit!

Feel free to accessorize with a cute bag, a baseball cap or some sparkling jewelry! Remember, you can always mix and match these pieces too!

Get the Ekouaer 3-Piece Ribbed Lounge Set for just $51 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Ekouaer here and check out more lounge sets here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!