Oklahoma City, OK
Kenrich Williams out for remainder of the 2022-23 season with wrist injury

By Clemente Almanza,

4 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Thursday that forward Kenrich Williams will undergo wrist surgery to repair a scapholunate ligament rupture and will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Williams suffered the left wrist injury against the Sacramento Kings this past Tuesday and was ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a left wrist sprain.

The 28-year-old has played an important role in the Thunder’s success this season as a veteran wing off the bench. Without Williams, OKC’s depth takes a huge hit.

In 53 games this season, Williams averaged eight points on 51.7% shooting, 4.9 rebounds and two assists. The Thunder (28-34) have 20 games remaining in their regular season.

Williams is set to begin a four-year, $27.2 million extension next season that keeps him with the Thunder until 2027 if they choose to pick up his 2026-27 team option of $7.2 million.

