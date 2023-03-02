Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Strickland expects Israel Adesanya to 'run, dance, and be a little b*tch' in UFC 287 rematch vs. Alex Pereira

By Farah HannounMike Bohn,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k36hP_0l5PndF100

LAS VEGAS – UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland thinks Israel Adesanya will be a lot more cautious against Alex Pereira in their rematch.

Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) will look to reclaim his title from Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) when they run things back in the UFC 287 headliner on April 8 at Miami-Dade Arena.

Adesanya was in control heading into Round 5 of his first MMA fight against Pereira this past November, but “Poatan” was able to find a home for his signature left hook, which led to the finish. Strickland expected Adesanya to play it safe, and after suffering a knockout loss, he sees him employing that strategy and avenging his loss.

“I think Izzy,” Strickland told MMA Junkie. “I thought Izzy was gonna win last time. I thought Izzy’s gonna f*cking dance around like a little f*cking b*tch and outpoint him, and I think he’s gonna man up and do it this fight. That’s the thing: When you’re fighting motherf*ckers that have 80-something-inch reach, that’s a hard thing to do, especially when you’re trying to kickbox.”

He continued, “For me, he (Pereira) had like 8 inches on me. That’s a big f*cking gap. And when he fights Izzy, it’s an even playing field. It’s an even fight. So I think Izzy’s gonna do the right thing and just run and dance, and be a little f*cking b*tch about it.”

Strickland was a victim of Pereira’s left hook when he was knocked out in Round 1 of their UFC 276 fight. He was then edged out by Jared Cannonier in a split decision loss at UFC Fight Night 216, but then rebounded with a short-notice win over Nassourdine Imavov one month later in January.

Strickland is eyeing Paulo Costa next, and if both he and Adesanya can emerge victorious in their next fights, he’d love to get a crack at “The Last Stylebender.”

“I think me and Izzy would be a great fight,” Strickland said. “You guys know that would be a great fight. If I fought Izzy, I’d put my hands up like a f*cking man. I’m going to walk at him like Terminator and see what happens. Luckily he doesn’t hit that hard like the big, f*cking scary Brazilian, but if I fight Izzy, it’s to the death.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 287.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Farid Basharat credits proper prep work for UFC debut win over Da'Mon Blackshear
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV2 days ago
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA2 days ago
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Lauren Boebert Faces Calls From Over 17K Christians to Repent and Resign
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Dominique Wilkins on Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird's dominance
Boston, MA2 days ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy