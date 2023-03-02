New Details Reportedly Emerge About Jalen Carter's Arrest

Former Georgia defensive linemen Jalen Carter dominated headlines as the NFL Combine continued on Wednesday, but for all the wrong reasons.

Arrest warrants for the Georgia star stemming from a Jan. 15 crash were released yesterday by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. One day later, new details about his tumultuous evening have been revealed.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carter spent just over 15 minutes in jail. He was booked at 11:33 p.m. ET last night and released at 11:49 p.m. after posting bond.

Jalen was booked for two misdemeanor charges: reckless driving and racing on highways/streets. Per online records, he posted a $4,000 bond late Wednesday evening.

Carter, as well as 24-year-old recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, were allegedly "operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing," evidence cited from an investigation revealed. The former Georgia star's involvement in the crash that killed LeCroy and Bulldogs offensive linemen Devin Willock has been a main focus this week.

According to documents reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Carter first told police that he heard the crash from a neighboring apartment complex. Later, per the report, he told them he had been driving both "behind and beside the SUV driven by LeCroy."

Carter, the No. 1 prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft according to ESPN's Mel Kiper, reportedly returned to the combine earlier today. He's slated to finish his interviews, measurements and more, per Schefter.