Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

New Details Reportedly Emerge About Jalen Carter's Arrest

By Cameron Flynn,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2Gxl_0l5PN17U00

Former Georgia defensive linemen Jalen Carter dominated headlines as the NFL Combine continued on Wednesday, but for all the wrong reasons.

Arrest warrants for the Georgia star stemming from a Jan. 15 crash were released yesterday by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. One day later, new details about his tumultuous evening have been revealed.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carter spent just over 15 minutes in jail. He was booked at 11:33 p.m. ET last night and released at 11:49 p.m. after posting bond.

Jalen was booked for two misdemeanor charges: reckless driving and racing on highways/streets. Per online records, he posted a $4,000 bond late Wednesday evening.

Carter, as well as 24-year-old recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, were allegedly "operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing," evidence cited from an investigation revealed. The former Georgia star's involvement in the crash that killed LeCroy and Bulldogs offensive linemen Devin Willock has been a main focus this week.

According to documents reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Carter first told police that he heard the crash from a neighboring apartment complex. Later, per the report, he told them he had been driving both "behind and beside the SUV driven by LeCroy."

Carter, the No. 1 prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft according to ESPN's Mel Kiper, reportedly returned to the combine earlier today. He's slated to finish his interviews, measurements and more, per Schefter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
NFL Combine 2023: Stetson Bennett named 'big winner' during throwing session
Athens, GA2 days ago
Georgia Bulldogs on XFL rosters
Athens, GA2 days ago
Former Ohio State Star Reportedly Has NFL World 'Buzzing' At Combine
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eagles Wide Receiver Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint
Philadelphia, NY1 day ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV2 days ago
A Tiktoker married her stepfather in Las Vegas and made it public
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Deadly gang attack set in motion by guards at Phillips State Prison
Buford, GA5 days ago
Eagles Reportedly 'Parting Ways' With Prominent Assistant Coach
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp deals blow to Atlanta's wealthiest suburb Buckhead's push for city status
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Stetson Bennett named biggest riser among quarterbacks at scouting combine
Athens, GA19 hours ago
Look: Video Of Jackson Mahomes' Alleged Assault Has Leaked
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
Report: Patrick Mahomes' Brother Facing Concerning Accusations
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Breaking: Veteran All-Pro Linebacker Cut On Monday
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Lawyer: Arrested Coffee Co. elementary school principal claims innocence
Douglas, GA4 days ago
Tiny Hummingbirds Expected in Georgia During March, Migrating to Northern Mating Grounds and Local Homes
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
NFL Rescinds Controversial Super Bowl Fine
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Georgia Commit Gives Latest Recruiting Pitch to No. 1 Player in the Nation
Athens, GA1 day ago
Bears Reportedly Make Decision On No. 1 Overall Pick
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Travis Kelce's Patrick Mahomes Impression On SNL Is Going Viral
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy