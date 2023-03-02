Open in App
News 12

'Scary situation.' Man steals car with toddler inside in Eastchester

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who Eastchester police say stole a car with a toddler inside this morning.

Police say the owner of a BMW left their car running with a key inside, as well as a child in a car seat, in the Green Knolls section of town around 8:10 a.m.

While the car owner was escorting another child to a nearby bus stop, the suspect jumped into the car and drove away, despite the efforts of the car owner to stop them.

The suspect drove to Scarsdale Avenue at Harney Road, where he stopped and removed the child from the car.

Witnesses tell police that after the suspect removed the child from the vehicle, he attempted to reenter the stolen vehicle but fled the scene in an awaiting white Audi SUV when he was observed by neighbors.

The Audi SUV was last seen fleeing on Harney Road toward the Bronx River Parkway. Witnesses say the car had four young men and a woman inside.

"One thing I could say is they had a conscience. They were saying, 'Get the kid out of the car.' So, they hit the panic button. A scary situation. Poor parents," says Rob, a witness.

The victim and witnesses describe the suspect as a Black male, approximately 20 years old and 6 feet tall, with a thin build and dreadlocks.

Officials say the stolen vehicle was recovered in New Jersey. It is now in an impound lot there after it was found abandoned on the side of the road.  It had been reported stolen several days ago in New Jersey.

Officials say the child who had been in the BMW was found to be unharmed and quickly reunited with their parents.

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant of their surroundings, never leave their vehicle running unoccupied, never leave their key inside the vehicle, and ensure to lock their vehicles, especially overnight.

Anyone with information on this case is asked call 914-961-3464.

