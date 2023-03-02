Open in App
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Black Rock Coffee Bar opens its sixth store in Scottsdale

4 days ago

Black Rock Coffee Bar is stirring up something delicious as it prepares to open a new location in Scottsdale. Set to open on Friday, March 3, 2023, the boutique coffee chain continues to make its presence known in Arizona bringing the total number of Black Rock stores to 31 in the Grand Canyon state.

Located at 14854 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in the Safeway shopping center at the intersection of N. Thompson Peak Parkway in Scottsdale, the popular coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers $2.00 medium drinks all day at this location as well as other
specials throughout the following week.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion in Arizona, which is the second largest market for us,” Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar, said in a written statement. “This is the sixth Black Rock store to open in Scottsdale – a place where we feel a connection. Our special baristas look forward to providing the community with fast and friendly service.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store, which incorporates Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design, is conveniently located in a busy shopping area that includes restaurants, grocery and drugstore chains.

With more than 120 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain that was founded in Oregon, is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks – all prepared and served by a Black Rock team of baristas that elevate the Black Rock Coffee Bar experience by making a customer’s day better.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and southwest Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

Comments / 0

