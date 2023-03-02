CAMEO mentoring program to host annual March fashion show fundraiser

For the past 30 years, The Assistance League’s CAMEO Mentoring Program has provided support and enrichment to students facing barriers in their academy journeys, and on March 18, community members can support the organization during its annual fashion show fundraiser and luncheon event.

From offering cultural events, volunteering, and career readiness and college prep workshops throughout the school year, as well as a paid summer internship, the CAMEO program is meant to support students in their pursuit of higher education, said public relations chair Gail Bradley. For high schoolers who complete 80% of the three-year program, they receive a college scholarship as well as assistance with equipment.

While the program is primarily made up of high schoolers, a two-year program for Long Beach City College students is also available. Both programs include an annual stipend that increases in value each year of the program, with LBCC students receiving $1,000, the largest amount.

Typically 25 to 30 students participate each year and are recommended by their school counselors based on need as well as academic promise. However, the number of students depends on the success of the fundraiser, Bradley said.

“Community really makes a difference,” said Bradley. “The entire program is funded by the fundraiser.”

For participating students, mentorship has had an invaluable impact, and according to exiting student surveys, 100% say that it helped them be better prepared for college, Bradley said.

The CAMEO program allows students to reach their potential, and many of the students reinvest into the Long Beach community later on, Bradley said.

“What also inspires me about this program and our mentees is the number of them who actually have felt the impact in their lives and have come back into our program,” said resource development chair Sherry Hom.

Some former mentees have returned as mentors, while several others have returned to provide support through events and speaking arrangements, Hom said.

“I think they felt the impact of having this group of people behind them,” Hom said. “We do really provide an entire community behind them, and I just am so inspired by the mentees that I see returning to help out in that capacity.”

About 400 people typically attend the gala. The March fundraiser will be themed “the magic of mentoring” and will feature a fashion show highlighting the work of high-fashion couture designer Lourdes Chavez.

This year’s event will also honor its philanthropic partner of the year, Suzanne Nosworthy, a long-time volunteer who serves on the board of the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House, Community Hospital Foundation and the Long Beach City College Board of Governors. She has also served as the Assistance League of Long Beach president and National Assistance League president, and was on the original committee that created the mentoring program.

“Inspiration for that theme really is for that concept of what’s possible when a group of people feel so strongly about supporting young promising students, and what can happen when those students are empowered and come back to provide support for the next generation of students,” Hom said.

The silent auction includes about 200 items, including wine and cheese, services such as spa and salon treatments, as well as a large selection of vintage items. Raffle items include a variety of high-valued gift cards and shopping experiences, and the live auction will include a dining experience hosted by a professional chef, a VIP weekend at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and a trip to visit with Rep. Robert Garcia in Washington, D.C.

“It’s a very inspirational event and a lot of fun,” Bradley said. “And it is wonderful to hear the heartwarming stories of our students.”

While students are not a part of the fashion show, they each are introduced on the catwalk, which is an opportunity for confidence building, Bradley said.

“It’s part of … showing them that there is a community there to support them,” Bradley said. “At certain parts of the event, there’s not a dry eye in the house, because people just see that inspiration and that excitement on the kids’ faces. It’s wonderful.”

Tickets for the fashion show and luncheon event at The Westin Long Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. can be purchased here. The silent auction is open for remote participation from March 15 to March 18.

To become a mentor, reach out to cameo@allb.org .

The post CAMEO mentoring program to host annual March fashion show fundraiser appeared first on Long Beach Post .