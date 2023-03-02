Chiefs updates from DB/ST prospect media availability at NFL Scouting Combine

Meetings and interviews with teams are continuing throughout the week, so we’re getting a few updates on the players that have met with the Kansas City Chiefs. We’re also hearing plenty about what makes this latest group of NFL draft prospects tick.
Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. is again out at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis speaking with prospects along with other members of the media. Be sure to follow along below for the latest updates as they come in:
Rutgers P Adam Korsak spoke with Chiefs
Cal S Daniel Scott met with the Chiefs
Alabama S DeMarcco Hellams on Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
Boise State S JL Skinner on his mentality
Florida State S Jammie Robinson on a pro comparison
Florida S Rashad Torrence on competition, team and the best WR he faced
A great quote from Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson
Chiefs met with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown
Illinois DB Quan Martin on what position he'll play in the NFL
Mottos from Illinois S Sydney Brown
Iowa S Kaevon Merriweather on playing quarters coverage
Cincinnati CB Arquon Bush met with the Chiefs, congratulated former teammate Bryan Cook on Super Bowl win
WVU DT Dante Stills met with the Chiefs
Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine believes he's the best press-man corner in the SEC
Kansas State's Julius Brents with a shoutout to Wildcats fans
K-State CB Julius Brents has met with the Chiefs, unsure if he'll attend the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City
Comments / 0