Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs updates from DB/ST prospect media availability at NFL Scouting Combine

By Charles Goldman,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHTM3_0l5P4W4q00

Workouts for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine are getting underway this afternoon. The media scrum continued on Thursday morning with special teamers, cornerbacks and safeties speaking to members of the media.

Meetings and interviews with teams are continuing throughout the week, so we’re getting a few updates on the players that have met with the Kansas City Chiefs. We’re also hearing plenty about what makes this latest group of NFL draft prospects tick.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. is again out at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis speaking with prospects along with other members of the media. Be sure to follow along below for the latest updates as they come in:

Rutgers P Adam Korsak spoke with Chiefs

Cal S Daniel Scott met with the Chiefs

Alabama S DeMarcco Hellams on Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Boise State S JL Skinner on his mentality

Florida State S Jammie Robinson on a pro comparison

Florida S Rashad Torrence on competition, team and the best WR he faced

A great quote from Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

Chiefs met with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

Illinois DB Quan Martin on what position he'll play in the NFL

Mottos from Illinois S Sydney Brown

Iowa S Kaevon Merriweather on playing quarters coverage

Cincinnati CB Arquon Bush met with the Chiefs, congratulated former teammate Bryan Cook on Super Bowl win

WVU DT Dante Stills met with the Chiefs

Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine believes he's the best press-man corner in the SEC

Kansas State's Julius Brents with a shoutout to Wildcats fans

K-State CB Julius Brents has met with the Chiefs, unsure if he'll attend the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA2 days ago
Reports of Tom Brady unretiring to join the Dolphins are already swirling (again)
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX22 hours ago
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Short list of Packers-specific draft prospects following NFL combine
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
Vikings release potential replacement for Steelers LB Devin Bush
Minneapolis, MN23 hours ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Chiefs expected to release DE Frank Clark after failing to agree on reworked contract
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
4 free-agent QBs the Colts could consider in 2023
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Available free agent centers for Bears in 2023
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Here's why the list of Cowboys' combine meetings matters so much
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Broncos' defensive depth chart before NFL free agency
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Orlando Brown potentially to free agency makes things more interesting for Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Report: Titans shopped Derrick Henry for trade during NFL Combine
Nashville, TN1 day ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
NFL Draft: Malik McDowell is Seahawks' biggest bust, not Aaron Curry
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
NFL executives believe Raiders will go quarterback at No. 7.
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC3 hours ago
12 biggest salary cap hits for Broncos before NFL free agency
Denver, CO3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy