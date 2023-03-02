Chiefs updates from DB/ST prospect media availability at NFL Scouting Combine

Workouts for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine are getting underway this afternoon. The media scrum continued on Thursday morning with special teamers, cornerbacks and safeties speaking to members of the media.

Meetings and interviews with teams are continuing throughout the week, so we’re getting a few updates on the players that have met with the Kansas City Chiefs. We’re also hearing plenty about what makes this latest group of NFL draft prospects tick.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. is again out at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis speaking with prospects along with other members of the media. Be sure to follow along below for the latest updates as they come in:

Rutgers P Adam Korsak spoke with Chiefs

Cal S Daniel Scott met with the Chiefs

Alabama S DeMarcco Hellams on Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Boise State S JL Skinner on his mentality

Florida State S Jammie Robinson on a pro comparison

Florida S Rashad Torrence on competition, team and the best WR he faced

A great quote from Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

Chiefs met with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

Illinois DB Quan Martin on what position he'll play in the NFL

Mottos from Illinois S Sydney Brown

Iowa S Kaevon Merriweather on playing quarters coverage

Cincinnati CB Arquon Bush met with the Chiefs, congratulated former teammate Bryan Cook on Super Bowl win

WVU DT Dante Stills met with the Chiefs

Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine believes he's the best press-man corner in the SEC

Kansas State's Julius Brents with a shoutout to Wildcats fans

K-State CB Julius Brents has met with the Chiefs, unsure if he'll attend the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City