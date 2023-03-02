Rutgers at Minnesota odds, picks and predictions

Minnesota has had a dreadful season. This was perhaps never more evident than when Rutgers toppled it 90-55 as a 14.5-point favorite in Piscataway on Feb. 1.
Minnesota has just 1 conference victory while Rutgers has used its elite defense to suffocate teams. The Scarlet Knights rank 7th in the nation for scoring defense with 59.7 points allowed per game.
Minnesota has struggled on both ends of the court. The Gophers rank 342nd with 62.0 points per game and 202nd with 70.8 points allowed per game. It is difficult to see a path for the Golden Gophers to get their 8th win Thursday.
The previous meeting between the teams ended in a 35-point victory for the Scarlet Knights. While this game will not be as lop-sided, it will not be close enough to make the home side worth a play.
Rutgers will hold Minnesota down on the scoreboard and will be able to challenge the bad Golden Gophers’ defense for points. A comfortable win is the predicted outcome here.
LEAN OVER 126.5 (-115)
While Minnesota is not going to do much damage on the scoreboard, this total is low enough that it does not have to for this game to hit the Over.
However, Rutgers has gone Under the total in 4 straight road games and 5 straight Thursday games. The defense, which allows fewer than 60 points per game, will again make this a low-scoring outing for the home team — but Rutgers will score.
Minnesota allows 70 points a game and the game will hit the Over if Rutgers can reach this number.
