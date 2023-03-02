Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers at Minnesota odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqg2f_0l5P0v5j00

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-20, 1-16) in Minneapolis Thursday. Tip from Williams Arena is at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Rutgers vs. Minnesota odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Minnesota has had a dreadful season. This was perhaps never more evident than when Rutgers toppled it 90-55 as a 14.5-point favorite in Piscataway on Feb. 1.

Minnesota has just 1 conference victory while Rutgers has used its elite defense to suffocate teams. The Scarlet Knights rank 7th in the nation for scoring defense with 59.7 points allowed per game.

Minnesota has struggled on both ends of the court. The Gophers rank 342nd with 62.0 points per game and 202nd with 70.8 points allowed per game. It is difficult to see a path for the Golden Gophers to get their 8th win Thursday.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Rutgers at Minnesota odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Rutgers -390 (bet $390 to win $100) | Minnesota +310 (bet $100 to win $310)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rutgers -8.5 (-110) | Minnesota +8.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 126.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Rutgers at Minnesota picks and predictions

Prediction

Rutgers 74, Minnesota 60

PASS.

Minnesota has been terrible all season. The likelihood it finds its way to victory in the penultimate game of the year is unlikely.

Rutgers (-390) will win, but you simply can’t risk nearly 4 times your potential return on a moneyline wager.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

BET RUTGERS -8.5 (-110).

The previous meeting between the teams ended in a 35-point victory for the Scarlet Knights. While this game will not be as lop-sided, it will not be close enough to make the home side worth a play.

Rutgers will hold Minnesota down on the scoreboard and will be able to challenge the bad Golden Gophers’ defense for points. A comfortable win is the predicted outcome here.

LEAN OVER 126.5 (-115)

While Minnesota is not going to do much damage on the scoreboard, this total is low enough that it does not have to for this game to hit the Over.

However, Rutgers has gone Under the total in 4 straight road games and 5 straight Thursday games. The defense, which allows fewer than 60 points per game, will again make this a low-scoring outing for the home team — but Rutgers will score.

Minnesota allows 70 points a game and the game will hit the Over if Rutgers can reach this number.

