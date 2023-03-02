Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Clippers (33-31) take on the Golden State Warriors (32-30) Thursday at Chase Center. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Clippers vs. Warriors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Clippers were unable to cover as 6.5-point home favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Los Angeles is currently on a 3-game losing streak.

The Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 123-105 as 5-point home favorites on Tuesday. Golden State is amid a 3-game winning streak and all 3 of those games were at home.

The Clippers and the Warriors meet for the 3rd time this season. The teams split the 1st 2 meetings and the Over connected in both contests.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Clippers at Warriors odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:14 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Clippers -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Warriors +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

: Clippers -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Warriors +145 (bet $100 to win $145) Against the spread (ATS) : Clippers -3.5 (-112) | Warriors +3.5 (-108)

: Clippers -3.5 (-112) | Warriors +3.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 231.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Clippers at Warriors key injuries

Clippers

None

Warriors

G Stephen Curry (leg) out

(leg) out G Jordan Poole (knee) probable

(knee) probable F Andrew Wiggins (personal) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Clippers at Warriors picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 119, Clippers 116

With Golden State being 25-7 at home, the WARRIORS (+145) are the pick in this game. The home team has won 4 straight meetings and 7 of the last 10 meetings.

BET WARRIORS +3.5 (-108).

If you don’t want to take the Warriors’ moneyline, then taking the spread is somewhat safer. Golden State is 4-0 as home underdogs this season and the Warriors have been playing better recently despite not having Curry available.

The Over hit in the 1st 2 meetings this season and I expect the OVER 231.5 (-112) to connect again on Thursday. This is a pace-up game for the Clippers as the Warriors play at the fastest pace in the NBA.

Los Angeles is also 4-1 to the Over in its last 5 games overall.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.