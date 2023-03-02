Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions
By Skyler Carlin,
5 days ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (33-31) take on the Golden State Warriors (32-30) Thursday at Chase Center. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Clippers vs. Warriors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
The Clippers were unable to cover as 6.5-point home favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Los Angeles is currently on a 3-game losing streak.
The Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 123-105 as 5-point home favorites on Tuesday. Golden State is amid a 3-game winning streak and all 3 of those games were at home.
The Clippers and the Warriors meet for the 3rd time this season. The teams split the 1st 2 meetings and the Over connected in both contests.
With Golden State being 25-7 at home, the WARRIORS (+145) are the pick in this game. The home team has won 4 straight meetings and 7 of the last 10 meetings.
BET WARRIORS +3.5 (-108).
If you don’t want to take the Warriors’ moneyline, then taking the spread is somewhat safer. Golden State is 4-0 as home underdogs this season and the Warriors have been playing better recently despite not having Curry available.
The Over hit in the 1st 2 meetings this season and I expect the OVER 231.5 (-112) to connect again on Thursday. This is a pace-up game for the Clippers as the Warriors play at the fastest pace in the NBA.
Los Angeles is also 4-1 to the Over in its last 5 games overall.
