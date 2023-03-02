Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOoEl_0l5P0Yz800

The Los Angeles Clippers (33-31) take on the Golden State Warriors (32-30) Thursday at Chase Center. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Clippers vs. Warriors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Clippers were unable to cover as 6.5-point home favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Los Angeles is currently on a 3-game losing streak.

The Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 123-105 as 5-point home favorites on Tuesday. Golden State is amid a 3-game winning streak and all 3 of those games were at home.

The Clippers and the Warriors meet for the 3rd time this season. The teams split the 1st 2 meetings and the Over connected in both contests.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Clippers at Warriors odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:14 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Clippers -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Warriors +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Clippers -3.5 (-112) | Warriors +3.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 231.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Clippers at Warriors key injuries

Clippers

  • None

Warriors

  • G Stephen Curry (leg) out
  • G Jordan Poole (knee) probable
  • F Andrew Wiggins (personal) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Clippers at Warriors picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 119, Clippers 116

With Golden State being 25-7 at home, the WARRIORS (+145) are the pick in this game. The home team has won 4 straight meetings and 7 of the last 10 meetings.

BET WARRIORS +3.5 (-108).

If you don’t want to take the Warriors’ moneyline, then taking the spread is somewhat safer. Golden State is 4-0 as home underdogs this season and the Warriors have been playing better recently despite not having Curry available.

The Over hit in the 1st 2 meetings this season and I expect the OVER 231.5 (-112) to connect again on Thursday. This is a pace-up game for the Clippers as the Warriors play at the fastest pace in the NBA.

Los Angeles is also 4-1 to the Over in its last 5 games overall.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Steph Curry's Blunt Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Lakers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Sends Message Of Support To Ailing Sportswriter
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Patrick Ewing Explained Why The NBA Didn’t Let Him Wear A T-Shirt Underneath His Jersey
New York City, NY2 days ago
DeMarcus Cousins puts Grizzlies on blast after Ja Morant drama
Memphis, TN2 days ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX23 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Down To 2 Options
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions
Orlando, FL3 hours ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Jerry Palm reveals what UNC has to do to make the tournament
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
NBA fans roasted the Celtics for copying the 2022 Suns with a post-loss workout
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL1 day ago
A-10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. La Salle odds, picks and predictions
Providence, RI3 hours ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton impressed with Joel Embiid after Sixers win
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy