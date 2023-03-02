State trout producers report $1.7 million in sales in 2022

Wisconsin’s trout producers reported $1,752,000 in trout sales during 2022 according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service — Trout Production report, up 3% from 2021.

Sales of trout 12 inches and longer totaled $1,671,000, up 4% from 2021.

The number of trout 12 inches and longer sold during 2022 was down 20,000 to 250,000 fish. The total live weight of trout sold in this size category was 257,000 pounds, 6% lower than a year ago. Producers received an average of $6.50 per pound in this size class in 2022, 60 cents above 2021.

UNITED STATES TROUT PRODUCTIONThe total value of fish sales received by trout growers in the United States totaled $103 million for 2022, up 4% from 2021.

The number of trout 12 inches and longer sold during 2022 totaled 27.2 million fish, up 3% from the previous year. The average price per pound was $2.19, up 7% from the previous year. The value of sales for the 2022 marketing year was $ 94.7 million, up 3% from 2021. For trout 12 inches or longer, 69.3% were sold to processors.

The number of 6-inch to 12-inch trout sold during 2022 totaled 5.01 million fish, up 3% from 2021. The average price per pound was $4.39 during 2022, up slightly from the 2021 price. The total value of sales was $6.89 million during 2022, up 14% from the previous year. The major sales outlets for 6-inch to 12-inch trout were for recreational stocking accounting for 53.7% of total sales.

The number of 1-inch to 6-inch trout sold during 2022 totaled 5.21 million, up 4% from the previous year. The average value per 1,000 fish was $246 during 2022, up from $241 in 2021. The total value of sales was $1.28 million, up 6% from last year’s total.

Trout distributed for restoration, conservation, enhancement or recreational purposes, primarily by state and federal hatcheries, included 5.73 million 12-inch or longer fish, 64.8 million 6-inch to 12-inch fish, and 45.1 million 1-inch to 6-inch fish. The estimated value of fish distributed totaled $139 million, up slightly from 2021.

Total losses of all trout intended for sale were 10.1 million fish during 2022. Disease accounted for 66% of these losses.

The complete report can be found on the USDA NASS website at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.