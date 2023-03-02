Open in App
WKBN

Hidden 9-meter long chamber inside Great Pyramid revealed

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEOWc_0l5Ore7x00

Egypt unveiled the discovery of long corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza on Thursday, the first to be found on the structure’s north side.

The corridor, which measures 9 meters (nearly 30 feet) by 2 meters (more than 6 feet), is perched above the famous structure’s main entrance and was detected using a scan, authorities said. The function of the chamber is currently unknown, although such corridors often lead to further archaeological discoveries.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and the country’s Minister for Tourism Ahmed Eissa, announced the discovery at the pyramid’s base.

Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan forgiveness plan

The chamber was discovered by the Scan Pyramids project, an international programm that uses scans to look at unexplored sections of the ancient structure.

The pyramid about 11 miles from Cairo’s center is also known as Khufu’s Pyramid for its builder, a 4th Dynasty pharaoh who reigned from 2509 to 2483 B.C.

The ancient structure is the last surviving wonder of the ancient world. It has captivated visitors since it was built as a royal burial chamber some 4,500 years ago. Experts are divided over how it and other pyramids were constructed, so even relatively minor discoveries generate great interest.

Ticketmaster, PayPal, eBay are hassling customers to report sales even though the IRS says they don’t have to

Egypt often publicly touts ancient discoveries to attract more tourists, a major source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country. The sector suffered a long downturn after the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA4 days ago
Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Santa Rosa, CA5 days ago
Questions raised after strange puddles appear on street in E. Palestine
East Palestine, OH6 days ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV2 days ago
Results returned on calf death near East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Former nurse sentenced in death of Ohio nursing home resident
Lewis Center, OH7 days ago
Lauren Boebert Faces Calls From Over 17K Christians to Repent and Resign
Dallas, TX3 days ago
'People are getting sick from something:' Former regional EPA admin claims feds not doing enough to serve residents after East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH8 days ago
Police find woman who was restrained in attic in Boardman: report
Boardman, OH7 days ago
Ohio residents ordered to stay inside as another train derails
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Pennsylvania doctor arrested, charged for writing fraud drug prescriptions
Murrysville, PA1 day ago
Rail workers cleaning toxic Ohio derailment getting sick, unions leaders say as they press WH to do more
East Palestine, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy