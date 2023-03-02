Ravens Wide Receiver Calls Out Baltimore's GM During NFL Combine Week
By Russ Heltman,
4 days ago
Baltimore is going through some serious offensive changes this offseason.
CINCINNATI — The Ravens have not had great wide receiver production in recent years, and it caused some public friction for the organization this week.
General Manager Eric DeCosta made comments about the team missing on recent wide receiver picks.
"If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers," DeCosta said. "We're gonna keep swinging. There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We've never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it's not for a lack of effort. ... It's one of those anomalies that I really can't explain, other than to say that we're not going to stop trying. We're gonna keep swinging and hopefully at one of these points, we're gonna hit the ball out of the park."
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman , the team's 2021 first-round pick, took that as blatant disrespect towards him and his peers.
"How bout you play to your player’s strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8 …blame the one you let do this…. we take heat 24/7," Bateman tweeted. "Keep us healthy … care about US & see what happen..ain’t no promises tho … tired of y’all lyin and capn on players for no reason."
Bateman's played in just 19 games due to multiple injuries and has 800 career receiving yards to go with 3 touchdowns.
Baltimore hired Todd Monken recently, replacing Greg Roman as offensive coordinator to boost the impact of guys like Bateman.
