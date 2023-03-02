Ravens Wide Receiver Calls Out Baltimore's GM During NFL Combine Week

Baltimore is going through some serious offensive changes this offseason.

CINCINNATI — The Ravens have not had great wide receiver production in recent years, and it caused some public friction for the organization this week.

General Manager Eric DeCosta made comments about the team missing on recent wide receiver picks.

"If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers," DeCosta said. "We're gonna keep swinging. There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We've never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it's not for a lack of effort. ... It's one of those anomalies that I really can't explain, other than to say that we're not going to stop trying. We're gonna keep swinging and hopefully at one of these points, we're gonna hit the ball out of the park."

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman , the team's 2021 first-round pick, took that as blatant disrespect towards him and his peers.

"How bout you play to your player’s strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8 …blame the one you let do this…. we take heat 24/7," Bateman tweeted. "Keep us healthy … care about US & see what happen..ain’t no promises tho … tired of y’all lyin and capn on players for no reason."

Bateman's played in just 19 games due to multiple injuries and has 800 career receiving yards to go with 3 touchdowns.

Baltimore hired Todd Monken recently, replacing Greg Roman as offensive coordinator to boost the impact of guys like Bateman.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Should Bengals Target UCLA Running Back Zach Charbonnet?

Germaine Pratt Comments On Playing Time Again As Free Agency Approaches

Taylor Lewan Wants to Block for Joe Burrow: 'I Know the Bengals Need a Left Tackle'

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Says Signing Jessie Bates III Should Be Bengals First Key Offseason Move

Bengals Select Oklahoma Offensive Tackle Anton Harrison In Draft Network, PFF Mock Drafts

Watch: NFL Picks Out Bengals 10 Best Plays From 2022-23 Season

Trey Wingo Shares Joe Burrow Story Portraying His Steely Mentality Dating Back To Grade School

Tight End or Cornerback Could Make Sense For Bengals in Round One of 2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Is Texas RB Bijan Robinson a Good Fit For Cincinnati Bengals' Offense?

Bengals Prospect Breakdown: Israel Abanikanda Could Bring Juice to Running Back Room

Bengals Re-Sign Long Snapper Cal Adomitis For 2023-24 Season

Watch: NFL Ranks Joe Burrow's Top Ten Plays From 2022-23 Season

A Look Ahead: Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Predictions

Zac Taylor: They're Gonna Have To Carry Me Out Of' Cincinnati 'In A Casket'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok