Chowan Herald

Harvill to serve as interim at RCH

4 days ago

Ahoskie – After serving 13 years with ECU Health, Judy Bruno, MBA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, FACHE, ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital president, is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities March 9.

Bruno joined the health system in 2009 as a member of The Outer Banks Health’s leadership team and transitioned to Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in 2016 as the vice president of Patient Care Services. After two successful years as vice president, she accepted the role as president of Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.

Throughout her tenure, Bruno prioritized creating a collaborative, human-caring environment and placed intentional focus on patient safety and quality which led to continual improvement in quality outcomes.

“I want to thank Judy for her commitment to ECU Health over the past 13 years,” said Jay Briley, president, ECU Health Community Hospitals. “Her leadership helped guide ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital through a challenging and transformational health care period and I am grateful for her service to our organization and the communities we serve.”

Brian Harvill, CPA, MBA, will serve as interim president at Roanoke-Chowan in addition to his roles as president of ECU Health Bertie Hospital and ECU Health Chowan Hospital. Harvill has been with ECU Health for 11 years, serving in financial and administrative leadership roles with a focus on sustaining and enhancing health care for rural communities.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity on behalf of the residents of Hertford County and the surrounding communities,” said Harvill. “I look forward to working with the exceptional team at ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital and getting the opportunity to meet community stakeholders as we continue to work toward our mission of improving the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.”

About ECU Health

ECU Health is a mission-driven, 1708-bed academic health care system serving more than 1.4 million people in 29 eastern North Carolina counties. The not-for-profit system is comprised of more than 14,000 team members, nine hospitals and a physician group that encompasses over 1,100 academic and community providers practicing in over 180 primary and specialty clinics located in more than 110 locations. The flagship ECU Health Medical Center, a Level I Trauma Center, and ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital serve as the primary teaching hospitals for the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. ECU Health and the Brody School of Medicine share a combined academic mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina through patient care, education and research. For more information, visit ECUHealth.org

