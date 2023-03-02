Open in App
Detroit, MI
AllLions

Lions Meet with Anthony Richardson at Combine

By John Maakaron,

4 days ago

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes regularly debate quarterbacks.

The Detroit Lions are a team that will due their due diligence when it comes to potential prospects that will be added to the roster.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz , the Lions have met with Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson at the combine.

Along with the Lions, it is believed the talented quarterback has met with the New York Giants.

Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking with CBS Sports, indicated he and general manager Brad Holmes regularly debate drafting a quarterback.

"He's our guy (Jared Goff). He's bought us time here," said Campbell. "We believe we can win with Jared Goff. In the meantime, we also know he is not going to be here for the next 10 years. It's not like Jared Goff is a rookie.

"Certainly, our eyes are on, potentially, a quarterback," Campbell continued. "Question is, where do you acquire that at. That is something that Brad (Holmes) and I kick around all the time. We don't feel like we're pressed right now. But, that does not mean our eyes are not on a quarterback."

Other teams Richardson will likely meet with include the Colts, Panthers, Falcons, Raiders, Ravens, Saints and Patriots.

