Get a new Roomba for as little as $179 on Amazon

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s not hyperbole that iRobot invented the modern robot vacuum with the original Roomba. And being first means getting to set certain standards. While Roomba hardware has always been lauded for its performance, it’s also earned a reputation for its price. However, thanks to an Amazon flash sale, that’s temporarily not the case, as you can get a genuine Roomba for as little as $179. Remember, these Amazon deals aren’t tied to a larger sale like Prime Day and can go away anytime, so we recommend picking one of these Roombas up sooner than later.

iRobot

SEE IT

The iRobot Roomba 694 is iRobot’s entry-level robot vacuum, but it has all the core functions you’ll find in models that cost a lot more. It features a three-stage cleaning system and can work on hard floors and carpets, with special attention paid to corners and room edges. The vacuum’s sensors help it avoid obstacles, including stairs, so you don’t have to worry about it getting stuck or putting itself in a dangerous area.

You can program this vacuum’s cleaning times through iRobot’s app (iOS and Android), so the 694 works while you’re out of the house, or start a cleaning hands-free by asking an Amazon Echo (or other compatible smart speakers ). The Roomba 694 can run for up to 90 minutes per session and automatically return to its charging cradle when running low. Of course, the battery life you get will depend on how hard the Roomba 694 has to run its motors to clean your floors.

The iRobot Roomba 694 is an excellent robot vacuum for most people’s needs, and this Amazon deal brings it down to within $5 of its lowest price ever. If you’re frustrated by how frequently you must clean your floors, don’t miss this deal or the great prices on even more advanced models .

The best Roomba deals:

Articles may contain affiliate links which enable us to share in the revenue of any purchases made.