wvxu.org

Nuxhall's Miracle League Fields is taking a team on the road for the first time By 91.7 WVXU, 4 days ago

By 91.7 WVXU, 4 days ago

Excitement is building at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in Fairfield as players learn they're hitting the road to play three other teams. The ...