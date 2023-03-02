Milaca rallies past Crusaders

A trip to St. Cloud for a big Section 6AA showdown between the Milaca and St. Cloud Cathedral boys basketball teams went in the favor of the Wolves, winning 72-61 on Friday, Feb. 24, on the Crusaders’ court.

Vying for seeding, with the postseason awaiting next week for Milaca, the victory pushed the Wolves ahead of Granite Ridge foe in the section standings, said Wolves coach Kaleb Anderson.

“It felt like a pretty big win to us,” he said. “It was close match up last time so we knew they were well within reach of us.” The win moved Milaca to currently be seeded third in the section, swapping places with Cathedral.

In the first half, however, it appeared like the Crusaders were geared up to defend their court, rallying from an early deficit and taking 30-23 lead after a 3-pointer with 2:50 to go in the first half. Cathedral’s 3-point shooting in the first half played a big role in the lead with the opponent converting on 8 chances from distance in the opening 18 minutes.

Despite the hot shooting, Milaca stayed within striking distance, trailing by 5-points at the break.

The first half, oddly reminiscent to a summer game pitting the two teams against one another, allowed Anderson to keep the team motivated and hard-charging at the Crusaders’ lead.

“We played them in the summer and they shot almost the exact same percentage,” said Anderson. “I looked at the guys and said ‘I think we all know we are better, just wait for the second half, I promise you they won’t do that again’.”

Fresh out of the break, Milaca quelled the attack from distance, eventually taking the lead after a pair of Lewis Wolbert free-throws at 40-38 with 3:46 off the clock in the half.

Cathedral responded, growing its lead back up to five before a thunderous dunk by senior forward Kyle Martin sparked the Wolves.

“He punched home a dunk from the baseline after a shot fake and that was all we needed from there. We had something going,” said Anderson.

Energy on the team’s side, Trace Hasz harnessed the momentum, scoring 10-straight points, capped by a corner 3 by the senior for the 6-point lead for Milaca.

“He was something else, we gave him a lot of kudos after the game, he is capable of those things,” Anderson said.

Wolbert added another pair of FTs, with Milaca opening up to an 8-point lead, leaving three minutes left on the clock.

Cathedral did cut the lead to three points with 91 seconds remaining but made free throws by Milaca sealed the tough road-victory by the Wolves.

After converting on eight 3-pointers in the first half, Milaca cooled Cathedral to allow only three 3’s in the second half.

Wolbert finished with 24 points to lead the team, aided by Peyton Hunt’s 21 point of his own. Hasz also chipped in 19 points and seven rebounds in the winning effort.

The win was Wolves’ sixth in-a-row, moving the team to 18-5 on the season.

Milaca’s recent hot-streak has helped the club move up to third in the section’s standings.

“That’s where we want to be, we are pretty comfortable with that,” said Anderson, adding that if the team keeps winning, the second seed is also possible.

Now heading into the final week of the regular season, Milaca aimed to keep its streak alive, traveling to Albany on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The Huskies are ranked among the best of Class AA and also share Section 6AA.

The Wolves then closed the season on Thursday, March 2, with a trip to Becker before coming home for the finale the following night versus Pierz.