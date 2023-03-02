Milaca hoops head into playoffs

Life without star junior forward in Maggie Westling has been an adjustment for the Milaca girls basketball.

“We are adjusting as well as we can right now without Maggie’s presence on both ends of the floor. Taking out the leading scorer and rebounder in the conference, it’s hard to learn how to play without her,” said Milaca coach Lance Dalbey.

Learning to play without Westling continued on Friday, Feb. 24, in St. Cloud as the Wolves fell in a hard fought game to the Crusaders, 56-51.

Missing that inside presence, Cathderal finished strong all night, while the Wolves struggled to do so in what was the difference on the night, said Dalbey.

“Statistically speaking, we outplayed Cathedral in most categories except shooting. We had a hard time with their inside game and they finished really well at the hoop. We didn’t capitalize on the offensive side as well. That was the main difference in the outcome.”

Down by as many as nine points in the opening half, the Wolves rallied to take a brief lead, before heading into halftime tied at 22.

The second half saw Cathedral build its lead back up as Milaca’s offense stalled. Despite the struggles, the Wolves had a chance to tie the ball game with under a minute left but couldn’t convert, leading to the Crusaders’ five-point win.

Milaca shot just under 31 percent from the field in the loss.

Ashley Droogsma’s 20 points and five 3-pointers led the Wolves while Madison Gothmann finished with 12 points in the defeat. The two were the only Milaca players to reach double digits.

Milaca finished the regular season the next afternoon with a trip to Pine City.

Pine City 67, Milaca 59

The Dragons took an early advantage and never looked back, handing the Wolves the 8-point loss in the section sharing clash.

Pine City took an 11-point cushion into halftime, ballooning it to as many as 17 points in the second to hold off a Milaca rally.

Gothmann had 26 points in the defeat, hitting six of nine attempts from 3.

The loss was the third straight and fourth in the last five games for the Wolves, all without Westling.

Section 6AA

Now heading into the Section 6AA Playoffs, after going 14-12 during the regular season, Milaca earned the right to host a home section contest.

The Wolves received the eighth seed and will battle the ninth-seeded Spectrum Sting.

In order to keep its season alive, defense is the key, said Dalbey.

“We will need to defend well in the half-court. We have been a strong defensive team all season, but again, we are learning how to play without that strong paint presence, and that’s tough,” Dalbey said.

Spectrum comes into the game 22-4, with one of those losses coming against a full-strength Milaca team back on Dec. 6.

“Spectrum has very experienced, and hungry seniors and while they aren’t big they definitely know how to win ball games. They shoot well and they are very aggressive. We need to come focused and play a full game in order to advance to Saturday,” said Dalbey.

Milaca and Spectrum will battle on Thursday, March 2, with tipoff coming at 7 p.m. on the Wolves’ court.