Michael B. Jordan Gets Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Photo: Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan now has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ahead of the release of Creed lll , in which Jordan serves as actor and director, his star was unveiled Wednesday (March 1) on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jordan was honored at an unveiling ceremony alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Creed lll co-star Jonathan Majors .

"Ooh man, this is pretty cool," Jordan said. "This is probably one of the most unforgettable weeks I've had. I'm extremely humbled and grateful to be here ... I know it's not a small achievement. It's not lost on me how special this moment is and what this represents to our community, so from the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you."

Majors celebrated his co-star's accomplishment during his speech at Wednesday's ceremony.

"I love my brother," Majors said. "I watched him stand up tall and smile and be grateful and keep his heart open. I watched him move with integrity, each and every round."

"It takes a lot to move through the world the way he does and I watch him and I admire him and he encourages me," he continued.

Creed III hits theaters nationwide on Friday (March 3).

