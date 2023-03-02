Cowboys Draft Georgia Big & Fast CB in Mock

One mock draft suggests the Cowboys reach into the Georgia talent pool when selecting at pick No. 26 in the first round of the NFL Draft.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ search for upgrades on defense via the NFL Draft on defense obviously include more weaponry at cornerback.

A big cornerback.

A play-making cornerback.

And one mock draft suggests the Cowboys reach into the Georgia talent pool when selecting at pick No. 26 in the first round of the April selection process.

In a mock draft by Shane Hallam of NFL Draft Countdown , Dallas pulls the trigger on cornerback Kelee Ringo of Georgia.

Size? Ringo is 6-2 and 210 pounds.

Speed? Ringo was an Arizona high school state title holder in the 100- and 200-meter dash.

There is a star in place in Trevon Diggs and Young DaRon Bland emerged as a rookie force in the slot in 2022 after Jourdan Lewis went down with an injury.

There are other possible helpers on the roster, and the gossip about a trade for Rams star Jalen Ramsey is buzz-worthy stuff. Additionally, the Cowboys could always scrap-heap their way to help as they did late last season with a swinging gate approach to signing veteran free agents off the street, off waivers and off practice squads of other clubs.

But Dallas likes to acquire big corners and Dallas likes to draft from big schools. This guess qualifies in both categories.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!