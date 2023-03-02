Open in App
Boulder, CO
Athlon Sports

College Football Analysts Predicts College GameDay Location For Week One

By Milo Taibi,

4 days ago

Fans have gone without college football for a little over a month, and they're already eager for another season on the gridiron.

The presence of ESPN's College GameDay signals the beginning of another season, as the iconic pregame program always chooses a marquee matchup to start festivities.

This past season, Kirk Herbstreit and the crew got the season underway in Columbus when Ohio State defeated Notre Dame. In 2023, one matchup stands out as the logical choice to welcome fans for another season.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports projects the ESPN program to broadcast from Fort Worth, where TCU will host Colorado.

Of the potential Week 1 College GameDay destination, Crawford wrote "This one brings maximum exposure for first-year Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his new regime along with a program coming off its first playoff appearance in program history."

The 247Sports writer continued, "TCU has only hosted College GameDay three times in school history, the last occurrence coming in 2018. This would mark Colorado's seventh all-time appearance on College GameDay and could be the only opportunity the Buffs get in 2023 if things go sour in Year 1 for Coach Prime."

Crawford's analysis hits the nail on the head. Although TCU's 2022 campaign ended unceremoniously against Georgia, the program still vastly outperformed expectations.

And on the heels of an entire offseason following Deion Sanders and his developments in Colorado, it would only make sense that his maiden voyage with the Buffaloes would get the national broadcast treatment.

