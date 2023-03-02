Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
coloradopolitics.com

New executives take their place on campus | NONPROFIT REGISTER

By JOANNE DAVIDSON Special to Colorado Politics,

4 days ago
News: Three new leadership hires have been announced by the Auraria Higher Education Center, the state agency that stewards the 150-acre Auraria Campus in downtown...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Denver approves $17.8 million in homeless spending
Denver, CO12 hours ago
New hope for Colorado’s homeless? | Colorado Springs Gazette
Colorado Springs, CO21 hours ago
Denver's 'affordable' units ordinance, building permits delays drive frustrations, costs
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denver voters drowning in choices | SONDERMANN
Denver, CO2 days ago
More buyers than homes for sale in metro Denver, according to report
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Social security numbers, other important data stolen from Denver Public Schools network
Denver, CO2 days ago
Colorado's lost lessons from Spanish flu revisited as COVID-19 pandemic turns 3 years old
Denver, CO2 days ago
Man names eight Denver police officers in lawsuit over 2020 George Floyd protests
Denver, CO15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy