Big Ten Roundup (March 1): Penn State Stuns Northwestern; Maryland Struggles on the Road

It was another night of Big Ten basketball upsets, with Penn State winning at Northwestern and Ohio State taking down No. 21 Maryland. Here's our Big Ten Roundup for March 1, where we'll recap Wednesday's games, preview Thursday's slate and take a look at the Big Ten standings.

The first day of March began with a wild ending in Evanston, Ill.

Penn State's Andrew Funk had a great look for a 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but it just missed off the back rim to send the game to overtime. The game looked destined for a second overtime period after a missed midrange jumper from Jalen Pickett, but Evan Mahaffey grabbed the offensive rebound to keep the Nittany Lions alive.

Penn State swung the ball to the corner to a wide-open Camren Wynter, who knocked down a clutch 3-pointer just before the buzzer to defeat Northwestern. This shot handed Northwestern its third consecutive loss after moving into the top 25 for the first time since 2020. It was also a major blown opportunity for the Wildcats, at home, to be in prime position for a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament.

At 18-12 overall and 9-10 in Big Ten play, Penn State still has work to do to make the NCAA Tournament, but Wynter's shot to stun Northwestern kept the Nittany Lions' hopes alive.

"Every time we've lost or something's happened, they've responded every single time," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said after the win. "Our leadership and our poise came through. I'm a way better coach with a guy like Cam Wynter sitting next to me."

Wednesday's results

Penn State 68, Northwestern 65 (OT): Penn State did what it does best on Wednesday night to upset Northwestern, knocking down 13-of-29 3-point shots, including the game-winner from Camren Wynter in overtime. Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy and Wynter each made at least four 3-pointers, and Jalen Pickett dished out 11 assists. Northwestern's Boo Buie continued his impressive play with 20 points, but the Wildcats shot 35.8 percent as a team.

Ohio State 73, No. 21 Maryland 62: Maryland's road struggles continued on Wednesday night at Ohio State. After an early 4-2 lead, the Terrapins trailed Ohio State for the following 38 minutes. Julian Reese led Maryland with 17 points and 12 rebounds, but it was a tough night for leading scorer Jahmir Young, who finished with nine points on 4-for-13 shooting. Maryland is now 2-8 on the road, with its only wins coming against Minnesota (7-20) and Louisville (4-26). And for the first time since Jan. 1, Ohio State won its second consecutive game after a woeful 1-14 stretch. Six Buckeyes finished in double digits, led by Justice Sueing with 16 points.

Thursday's slate

Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN: Michigan enters the game on a three-game win streak, sitting squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Illinois lost by 12 points at Ohio State in its last game and will be without freshman point guard Jayden Epps, who suffered a concussion during practice on Tuesday. Illinois is a 4.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 144.5 points on the SI Sportsbook.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1: Rutgers overcame a 19-point deficit in the second half to win at Penn State on Sunday, led by 16 points from Derek Simpson off the bench. Minnesota is locked in to a last place finish in the Big Ten at 1-16, most recently losing 78-67 at Nebraska. Rutgers is favored by 8.5 points, and the over/under is 126.5 points on the SI Sportsbook.

No. 5 Purdue at Wisconsin , 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1: The Boilermakers have lost four of their last six games, including their last three road games. Purdue is hanging on by a thread to the last No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and that would likely change with a loss to Wisconsin. The Badgers are on the bubble at 16-12 overall and 8-10 in Big Ten play, making Thursday a prime opportunity to increase their tournament chances. Purdue is a 4-point favorite, and the over/under is 127.5 points on the SI Sportsbook.

Big Ten standings

Pure chaos is the best way to describe the state of the Big Ten right now.

Purdue clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament last night after Northwestern's loss, but seeds two through 12 are still up for grabs. Northwestern and Maryland could have put themselves in great position for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, but upset wins by Ohio State and Penn State have now made thing quite complicated. A whopping seven teams have eight conference losses, and just four games separate the second place team from the 12th.

Here's what the Big Ten looks like entering Thursday's slate.