Jazz 2023 Free Agency: 4 Targets

The Utah Jazz will have deep pockets this summer.



The Utah Jazz are in good shape heading into the 2023-24 season in regard to their salary-cap flexibility. Trading Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt for Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract means the Jazz will have cash on hand to spend this summer.

Being able to surround Lauri Markkanen with talent before a max contract comes due in 2026 should be the focus moving forward. But what about the 2023 NBA free-agent class?

What makes sense, but also what’s plausible? Let’s take a look at four free agents Utah could make a run for this summer.

Fred VanVleet | Toronto Raptors

The Raptors starting point guard will hit the market as one of the most coveted free agents while playing a position that is arguably Utah’s biggest position of need. The seven-year veteran is averaging 19.4 ppg on 39% shooting from long distance this year.

Despite only being 6-foot-1, VanVleet can more than hold his own on the defensive end. In fact, in 2021-22, he was one spot removed from being voted to the All-Defensive team.

The issue is, can Utah beat out the competition for his services? It most likely would take $30-35 million/year to get in the conversation, but those numbers are within Utah’s means, considering Markkanen and Walker Kessler are making a fraction of their current worth.

Naz Reid | Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves may have to let Reid walk because of an overabundance of cap space allocated to their big men. Reid can get minutes as a backup center with the Jazz, but because of his ability to stretch the floor could also be paired with Kessler on the court, too.

Reid will be another player in high demand in a weak free-agent class. Not only would Utah need to pony up starter money, but also provide a situation that requires a bigger role than what he’s been accustomed to in Minnesota.

Jerami Grant | Portland Trail Blazers

Out of the players listed, Grant is the one most likely to stick with his current team. The Trail Blazers offered their starting forward a four-year, $112M contract that Grant turned down in January.

Is Portland willing to bump up the offer this summer? If not, then Utah could get in on the Grant sweepstakes, but it won’t be cheap.

According to Spotrac.com, Grant could get up to a four-year, $172M extension if he leaves Portland. That’s a chunk of Utah’s cap space, but a frontcourt of Grant, Kessler, and Markkanen would be one of the best in the business.

Jordan Clarkson | Utah Jazz

The former Sixth Man of the Year will most likely be opting out of his contract after the season. The question Utah management has to be asking itself is this: Can Clarkson be the starting shooting guard for 2023-24 and beyond?

If we’re being honest, Utah’s most tenured player has a skill set that’s better suited to come off the bench. Clarkson thrives in scoring points in bunches when the starters are resting, which is why he’s been pegged into that role for the majority of his career.

The future contract is going to be in the neighborhood of $18-20M per year, which feels pretty steep considering Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji are already on the roster. It’s rumored that Jazz owner Ryan Smith wants Clarkson back, but from this point of view, it feels like a coin flip.

