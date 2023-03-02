Data collected since 1882 reveals snowiest day of week in Denver

Photo Credit: Alexandru Andrei Rus (iStock).

While it's easy to assume that there's an even chance of snow regardless of which day of the week it is, long-term data collected for the Denver area shows that might not be the case.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday has been the Mile High City's snowiest day of the week since 1882.

It's snowed at least 0.1 inches or more on 692 Wednesdays compared to only 633 times on Sundays.

Here's a breakdown of which days have been the snowiest in Denver, with more than 51,000 days included in the data set:

Wednesday: 692

Thursday: 671

Tuesday: 660

Saturday: 656

Monday: 653

Friday: 636

Sunday: 633

Looking at a shorter term, Wednesday has also been the snowiest day in Denver since 2019, with 49.6 inches falling on this day of the week over the four-year period. This compares to just 19.8 inches of snow that have fallen on Monday during the same time frame.

Think it's just dumb luck that Wednesday has 9.3 percent more snowy days compared to Sunday? Or think something else might be at play? Let us know in the comments.