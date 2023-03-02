Data collected since 1882 reveals snowiest day of week in Denver

It's snowed at least 0.1 inches or more on 692 Wednesdays compared to only 633 times on Sundays.
Here's a breakdown of which days have been the snowiest in Denver, with more than 51,000 days included in the data set:
Wednesday: 692
Thursday: 671
Tuesday: 660
Saturday: 656
Monday: 653
Friday: 636
Sunday: 633
Looking at a shorter term, Wednesday has also been the snowiest day in Denver since 2019, with 49.6 inches falling on this day of the week over the four-year period. This compares to just 19.8 inches of snow that have fallen on Monday during the same time frame.
Think it's just dumb luck that Wednesday has 9.3 percent more snowy days compared to Sunday? Or think something else might be at play? Let us know in the comments.
Comments / 0