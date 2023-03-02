Open in App
Rome, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Rome News-Tribune

Rome redevelopment committee talks North Broad park funds move, disc golf courses

By FileDavid Crowder WRGAradio.com,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwZBR_0l5NtAd200
This 2019 file photo shows friends making goofy faces while at the after-school program at the North Broad Youth Center. File

Much of the first meeting of the re-imagined Rome Community Redevelopment Committee meeting on Wednesday focused on parks and recreation. The committee is the result of a merger of the redevelopment and community development committees.

Terri Mayes, executive director of the North Broad Youth Center, asked the committee to allow money included in the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax for a playground and/or recreation facilities adjacent to the youth center, which at that time was located in the former Jennings Funeral Home on North Broad Street, to be used for a playground at the youth center’s new location, just up the street.

The youth center shut down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and was facing being closed down again after mold was found under the building and two air conditioning units went out.

Instead of closing down, the board decided would move the youth center to the church at 1601 North Broad, across from Dollar General. The church then purchased properties next door at 1701 and 1702 North Broad for a possible future expansion.

“With the church having to house North Broad Youth Center, the perfect location for the park would be 1702, right next door,” Mayes said. “We are willing to donate a portion of the property to the city, so the park can remain on North Broad Street. It’ll just go down a couple of blocks.”

Mayes acknowledged there has been some interest in shifting the funding to Eagle Park.

“I’m not anti-Eagle Park,” Mayes said. “We don’t want to service adults. Our goal is to serve children because these children can’t go to Eagle Park when it’s occupied. We want a facility that can serve physically-challenged children and elementary school children.”

According to Rome City Manager Sammy Rich, there will have to be conversations with the city attorney to see if there would be any issues with using the funds for the park at its new location.

“From my perspective, it seems like a common sense approach,” Rich said. “We’re talking about the same scope of the project, the same stretch of road, and nothing really changes, except you are a half-mile up the street. I don’t feel like there is going to be a large leap for us to make this decision.”

The committee agreed to move forward with the idea.

Disc golf courses planned

The Community Redevelopment Committee also heard that there is interest in locating a disc golf course at the GE Trails in West Rome and also at the Bob Moore Bridge downtown.

Parker Clavijo has laid out a plan for a course at the former GE site near West Central Elementary, Rich said.

“We’ve talked a lot about GE over the years, and the only drawings that we have had of this area have been for different concepts for recreation,” he said. “This disc golf course would be such that it would have to work together with our trail system so that you wouldn’t have a conflict between the two.”

Disc golf, also known as frisbee golf, uses flying discs that are thrown at targets. The rules are similar to traditional golf and there is not a lot of infrastructure involved in setting up a course.

"It’s not close to downtown, but it’s a great piece of property,” said committee member Jamie Doss. “I think we need to utilize it.”

Meanwhile, another group has pitched an idea for disc golf near the banks of the Etowah River, near the Kingfisher trailhead. There are two parcels-ten acres total-that have been cleared near the Bob Moore Bridge. The land is city-owned.

“Personally, I don’t have an issue with either proposal,” Rich added. “I think it’s just another recreational amenity for our community.”

Public works and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation would not be responsible for the upkeep of the courses, except for clearing undergrowth, but that would also benefit the city from a public safety perspective. The committee voted to proceed with the proposals.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rome, GA newsLocal Rome, GA
Dump Truck Rolls after Attempting to Avoid Rome School Bus Tuesday Afternoon
Rome, GA17 hours ago
Ga. woman accused of raising $150k by selling fake deeds to ‘dream homes’ that weren’t hers
Summerville, GA8 hours ago
Burger King employee distracts manager with burger order to let in armed robbers, Rome police say
Rome, GA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Raceway in Rockmart expands with new diesel-only lanes
Rockmart, GA16 hours ago
Rome Police responded to shooting in North Rome on Mar. 1
Rome, GA3 days ago
Downed trees, powerlines across Floyd County | Rome Fire Chief says there's widespread damage
Rome, GA5 days ago
Autopsy report raises new questions after woman found dead at construction site
Acworth, GA1 day ago
REPORT: Rockmart Man jailed after fleeing on foot from traffic stop in Cedartown
Cedartown, GA2 days ago
Beloved eagles' nest at Berry College survives storms
Rome, GA5 days ago
Man dies in motorcycle accident in Calhoun County
Bremen, GA3 days ago
Pedestrian Stuck and Killed While Crossing Highway 53 in Calhoun
Calhoun, GA5 days ago
More than $4K, drugs seized from 48-year-old Summerville man
Summerville, GA8 hours ago
Man Arrested on Possession Charges after Sleeping in Front of Summerville Convenience Store
Summerville, GA1 day ago
Rome Police Investigating a Shooting Death Over the Weekend / UPDATED
Rome, GA2 days ago
Strong severe storms topple trees, rip off roofs across North Georgia
Rome, GA5 days ago
Woman killed following domestic dispute with 21-year-old, Rome police say
Rome, GA3 days ago
Rome Man Arrested After Placing Elderly Man in Fear of His Life
Rome, GA4 days ago
Woman killed after domestic dispute with 21-year-old
Rome, GA3 days ago
Police searching for suspect in northwestern Georgia elementary school burglary
Chickamauga, GA4 days ago
21-year-old man charged in connection to murder of 51-year-old woman
Woodstock, GA3 days ago
47-year-old man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting at north Georgia home
Holly Springs, GA2 days ago
Shannon Alexandra Wade, 27, of Fayetteville, Ga
Fayetteville, GA6 days ago
Georgia man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop, HPD
Headland, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy