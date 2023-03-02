Noah Cyrus Styles Hooded Minidress With Knee-High Boots for Off-White’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Noah Cyrus hit the star-studded Off-White’s fall 2023 show this Thursday. The “July” singer attended the brand’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week, joining several other familiar faces like Ashley Graham, Coco Rocha, Ashley Park and more.

Celeb Stylist Julia von Boehm on Wearing Loafers at Night and How Red Carpet Fashion Has Changed

To the event, Cyrus wore a black long sleeve minidress. The dress featured a white floral print with a hood and ruching along the side. She also added sheer tights under her dress and wore soft pink makeup.

The musician completed her look with a pair of knee-high boots. Her shoes were covered in a black leather material with slight bunching near the ankle. The boots featured a sharp pointed toe and a thin heel that reached at least 3 inches in height.

Jessica Alba Channels 'Ladies Who Lunch' Glamour in Short-Sleeved Dress, Gloves & Beaded Pumps at Balmain's Paris Fashion Week Show

For footwear, Cyrus often wears strappy sandals, combat and thigh-high boots on the red carpet from Stuart Weitzman, Barbara Bui and Public Desire. The star can frequently be spotted in a variety of Nike sneakers on and off the red carpet, as well. However, she’s also unafraid of a major height boost for events, as proven by the towering Marc Jacobs and Ruthie Davis platform heels she’s worn over the years.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris , France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior , Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris s chedule.

PHOTOS: Click here to see how Cyrus’ style has evolved over the years.

Tyga Puts Edgy Twist on Cozy Style With Floor-Length Duster Coat, Dip-Dye Sweatsuit & Chunky Shoes at Undercover's Paris Fashion Week Show